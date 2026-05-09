One of the first alleged alien photographs to resurface in recently released US government-related UFO files has turned out to be far older than many online viewers first believed. The image, shared across forums as part of what some users assumed were Department of Defense-linked disclosures, was quickly traced by internet commentators back to a known 1950 hoax that has circulated in UFO and paranormal circles for decades.

The picture shows a small humanoid figure often described in alien terms, but its origins appear to lie not in official government investigation but in mid-20th-century magazine culture.

According to social media comments that traced the photo's history, it was first published in Europe in 1950 as part of a staged or satirical feature, later repurposed and republished in UFO newsletters in the 1950s and 1960s, where it gained a second life among enthusiasts who treated it as possible evidence of extraterrestrial contact.

How the Image Became UFO 'Evidence'

The news came after users online began sharing screenshots of what they believed were newly declassified materials. Almost immediately, commenters pointed out that the photograph has been circulating in UFO books, magazines and collector markets for more than half a century. Some recalled seeing it in paranormal encyclopaedias during childhood, while others noted it has been repeatedly sold online as a vintage UFO image attributed to private collectors rather than any state agency.

One widely shared explanation is that the image was copyrighted and distributed by UFO writer Robert Coe Gardner, who reportedly sold it for years as part of his catalogue of alleged sightings. Over time, it was reprinted so often that its original context became blurred, allowing it to resurface repeatedly as supposed 'evidence' in new discussions.

First Release of the Photo

The photo being discussed online is not new, and it does not come from any confirmed alien discovery. It has a long history spanning several decades, and most evidence suggests it is reused or republished material rather than genuine government evidence.

According to users discussing it on Reddit, the image first appeared in UFO magazines and paranormal books from the 1950s and 1960s. One common explanation is that it was published in a 1954 newsletter called 'Saucer News,' which often featured UFO stories and images. However, even that was not the original source.

Some users trace it further back to a 1950 German magazine, Neue Illustrierte. In that version, the image was reportedly part of an April Fools-style joke. It was never intended to be taken seriously and was presented as a playful piece during a period when UFO stories were gaining popularity in newspapers and magazines.

After that, the image appears to have spread widely. UFO writers and enthusiasts reused it in books and newsletters over the years, sometimes without explaining its origins. One name often mentioned in discussions is Robert Coe Gardner, who reportedly helped circulate and sell copies of the image within UFO-related publications. Over time, it became one of those 'classic alien photos' that kept resurfacing in different contexts.

Because it was shared so many times, the original context was lost. People began to view it as a mysterious or even official-looking alien photograph, despite its decades-long circulation.

That is why its recent appearance in declassified-style files has caused confusion. Rather than new evidence, it appears to be an old image that has simply been reused. Some online users have even said it has been sold on sites such as eBay for years, reinforcing the idea that it belongs to UFO pop culture rather than serving as proof of extraterrestrial life.

Government Files or Recycled Internet Content

In case it was not already confusing enough, the image's recent reappearance has also raised questions about how material enters official-looking archives. Some users suggested it appears to have been scanned, photocopied or rephotographed multiple times, contributing to its grainy and degraded quality. That deterioration has fuelled scepticism.

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Online reactions ranged from amusement to frustration, with some arguing that the inclusion of such a well-known historical image undermines claims of new disclosure. 'A very well known pic. We are being trolled.'

Commenters also suggested the disclosure tease is a 'distraction': 'Almost like they care more about a distraction or avoidance than actually caring about accuracy and honesty. Or it is just a "flood the zone" move.'

Others took a more cautious view, suggesting that archives often contain a mix of submitted material, historical references and public reports, not all of which are authenticated evidence.

There is no confirmed indication that the image was ever verified as an alien sighting by US authorities.