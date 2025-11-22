A father from Tennessee asked his wife to hire a 'hot nanny' to watch their kids, but did not expect that they would get a 'hot manny' with a solid six-pack abs.

On Instagram, entertainer Vencent 'Big Vinny' Hickerson shared a series of photos of his wife, Jenny Goforth Hickerson, with their shirtless nanny, AJ Gatio. The attractive nanny was also seen playing with the couple's kid in a cut-out shirt that flaunted his toned arms.

'So I told my wife I wanted a hot nanny for the kids,' Hickerson wrote over the video. 'This is how that turned out!!!'

Where Did the 'Manny' Came From?

Someone in the comment section said, 'What agency did she use? Asking for a friend.'

But before anyone started looking at agencies to see if they can also get an attractive man to take care of their children, Hickerson explained how they ended up with Gatio to watch over their son.

'Basically in the middle of COVID, my wife was pregnant [and] we owned a small gym in Franklin, Tennessee,' he said in an interview with People. 'After the mandatory shut down, we were to month 7 and she was getting to where she needed help with taking care of our 2½-year-old son, but I was running our gym and training our clients each day.'

He mentioned that they experienced hiring female nannies, but it did not work out well. 'So I jokingly said to my good friend AJ Gatio, "Hey, you should come be the nanny. At least I can count on you and my wife would get to have a hot nanny!,"' he added.

Who is AJ Gatio?

Hickerson shared that Gatio used to work as a first-grade teacher, but decided to shift careers and became a full-time musician. Gatio allegedly agreed to help him take care of the kid since most of his gigs were cancelled during the pandemic.

'AJ would come five days a week, sometimes more, but I guaranteed his compensation on at least five a week so he could be devoted to us during that time,' Hickerson narrated. 'He would literally take my son outside and they would play superheroes, ride his tractor down the hill, look for animals and just have a blast outside.'

The father also shared that Gatio made sure that his son, Jagger, would never feel left out since his mother was dealing with pregnancy sickness at that time.

But it seemed like Jagger was not the only one Gatio played with in the family. According to Hickerson, they would spend time working out together while his son is sleeping or if his wife wants to spend some time alone with the child.

The entertainer also shared that there were plenty of times when people asked him questions about Gatio, aside from who he is and if he is still single.

'How many of my guy friends would be like, "Are you crazy? Why would you let a GQ model stay at your house with your wife?" The answer was pretty simple for me,' the father of two stated.

He answered that he is a confident man and he trusts his wife. He also shared that Gatio is an 'awesome human being' whom he can rely on for his family.

Hickerson also mentioned that Gatio still nannies for their kids, but not as often as he used to because of his musical career. The 'manny' also recently became a dad himself.

'Just last weekend, my wife was away speaking at the "Hers Women's Summit" in Utah and I had shows to perform,' Hickerson shared. 'The girl we had set up to take care of the kids had to bail for personal reasons and without any hesitation, [Gatio] came and stayed Friday and Saturday night with my kids. And they had a blast!'