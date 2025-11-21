Lionsgate dropped the latest trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,' but fans almost did not notice the presence of Glenn Close, whose looks as a key Hunger Games official made her unrecognisable.

The 78-year-old actress, known for her neat blonde hair and subtle makeup, looked very different as she took the role of Drusilla Sickle, a sinister character from the dystopian novels written by Suzanne Collins.

In the trailer, the eight-time Oscar nominee can be seen wearing an orange bob with ruler-straight bangs, adorned with a black winged headdress. She was also wearing overly arched eyebrows with matching bright red lipstick.

Drusilla was being ushered on stage during the day of the Reaping, the dreaded selection of tributes, in Panem's District 12.

The actress is no stranger to changing her looks to portray iconic, sinister roles. In 1996 and 2000, Close dyed her hair black and white to give life to the villainous character Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians.

Who is Drusilla Sickle?

In the novel, released as a prequel to the best-selling 'The Hunger Games' saga, Drusilla works as an escort for District 12 during the dreaded Hunger Games.

First look at Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle in ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ pic.twitter.com/cIOA6hnqiy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 20, 2025

Her job is similar to Effie Trinket, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original movie series that launched the careers of Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson as Katniss Everdeen, Gale Hawthorne and Peeta Mellark, respectively, in the four-part film saga.

According to Cinemablend, the book described Drusilla physically as an older woman with a plastic face and an unforgettable fashion style. She had to use thumbtacks all over her face to hold the plastic in place. It explained why Close had tiny shiny objects in her temples as seen in the trailer.

Fans' Reaction to Close's Character

Those who already saw the trailer took their reaction to X (formerly Twitter) to express their shock after seeing Close's Drusilla.

According to one fan, 'I thought that was Glenn Close but then I kept watching and was like "nah, that ain't her."'

Another one said that he 'was honestly so confused because she had the aura of Glenn Close but I didn't recognize her, that makeup is insane!'

Other fans commended the actress for her performance in the trailer. 'She looks fierce in the role. Her presence will add real weight to the story,' one of them noted.

'I'd like to think that she truly enjoys the hair, makeup & costume portion of acting. Always loved how Glenn immerses herself physically w/ a character; she deserves more recognition for doing so,' another person said on X.

Those who read the book should look forward to seeing Drusilla's link to Effie Trinket, portrayed by Elle Fanning in the prequel. It would reveal how Effie took on the role that Drusilla had been doing for the Hunger Games and the Capitol for the past 25 years.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also stars Ralph Fiennes as the tyrannical Panem President Coriolanus Snow, Jesse Plemons as cameraman Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Hunger Games host Caesar Flickerman, and Billy Porter as District 12 tribute stylist Magno Stift.

Joseph Zada will join them as one of the District 12 tributes, Haymitch Abernathy, and McKenna Grace as another District 12 tribute, Maysilee Donner.

The film will be released worldwide on 20, November 2026.