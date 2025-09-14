Terence 'Bud' Crawford delivered one of the most defining performances of his career, silencing critics and cementing his legacy as one of boxing's all-time greats. In front of a stunned crowd of 70,000 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium, Crawford outclassed Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

The victory did not come by knockout, as many fans expected, but by a masterful display of skill, patience, and ring intelligence.

In the end, the judges awarded Crawford a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113. The result made history as Crawford became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to claim undisputed status in three different weight classes.

Crawford's Technical Mastery

From the opening bell, the bout unfolded as a tense chess match. Canelo, already a four-division world champion, attempted to impose his power and land his trademark body shots. Crawford, however, used his footwork, timing, and defensive reflexes to stay one step ahead. He controlled the distance with his jab and punished Canelo whenever he overcommitted with looping hooks.

In the middle rounds, Crawford began to separate himself from the Mexican superstar. As Canelo grew increasingly frustrated and marched forward, Crawford made him pay with blistering counterpunches and sharp combinations. His precision was such that he landed cleanly and often, while forcing Canelo to miss badly.

By the later rounds, the outcome was clear. Crawford exuded confidence, smiling through Canelo's biggest shots and dictating the pace of the fight. The fans in attendance could sense the tide had turned, and by the twelfth round it was obvious that a new king of the division had emerged.

After the decision was announced, Crawford stood vindicated. 'I know what I'm capable of,' he said in his post-fight interview. 'It's not a surprise to me. It's a surprise to y'all because y'all didn't believe in me.'

Netflix and the New Boxing Era

This historic fight was not just significant for what happened in the ring. It also marked a turning point for the sport as a whole. For the first time, a major championship boxing match was streamed globally on Netflix, included in the standard subscription and not hidden behind an additional pay-per-view fee.

According to the Telegraph, this move represents a bold new direction for the sport's broadcasting model. Dana White, best known for building the UFC, orchestrated the partnership through his new boxing league.

White also brought an innovation from mixed martial arts by awarding $100,000 bonuses to fighters on the undercard. This system, rarely seen in boxing, is designed to make preliminary fights more exciting and give young talents greater incentives to shine.

If successful, the Netflix experiment could signal a permanent shift in how major boxing events are monetised. It has the potential to expand the sport's reach to millions of new viewers who might otherwise have skipped a traditional pay-per-view.

Record Purses and Sky-High Stakes

For the fighters, the financial stakes were monumental. Canelo Álvarez was guaranteed at least $100 million just for stepping into the ring, with additional revenue coming from sponsorships and a cut of global broadcast rights. This fight put him on track to inch closer to billionaire status, a feat rarely achieved in combat sports.

For Crawford, the victory brought not only legacy-defining glory but also the biggest payday of his career. His rise from underdog to three-division undisputed champion is now etched in history, and the financial rewards reflect the magnitude of his achievement.

The Legacy of an Underdog

Bookmakers had initially installed Canelo as the slight favourite. Yet as fight week drew closer, the odds tightened, reflecting the growing confidence in Crawford's chances. By the time the fighters met for the final staredown, the atmosphere was electric, with both men aware of the gravity of the moment.

Crawford's eventual triumph will be remembered as much more than a simple victory. It was a clash of contrasting styles, legacies, and even business models.

The fight symbolised the changing face of boxing: a sport where skill and strategy can eclipse raw power, and where new platforms and incentives are rewriting the rules of the business.

For years to come, fans will point to this night as the moment Terence Crawford solidified his place among the sport's greats. His performance against Canelo Álvarez was not just about winning belts.

It was about proving that an underdog, armed with discipline and mastery, can overcome the odds and reshape the future of boxing.