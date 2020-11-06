There have been several instances wherein certain subjects that started off as a viral gag turned into reality after an overwhelming demand calls for it. A few years back, Razer teased what it called Project Breadwinner as its annual April Fools' prank in 2016. After the gaming company issued a challenge to its fans -- who eventually met the requirements – it manufactured and released the toaster. Now, it seems Elon Musk is also banking on his firm's previous exploits and releasing the Tesla Tequila.

The SpaceX CEO has been known to make bold claims on social media and deliver more than what folks expected. On the other hand, sources also point out that he sometimes loves to occasionally announce something ridiculous for the sake of fun. However, what started out as a 2018 April Fools Day joke has finally been turned into a tangible product that will be sold under the Tesla label.

It reportedly started off with a photo of Musk with a caption about his plans to declare "Chapter 14 and a half" bankruptcy. This apparently shook up the industry as investors and shareholders failed to find humour in the social media exchange. After its attempts to trademark the "Teslaquila" name failed due to existing patent registrations regarding the label, the all-electric carmaker opted to call it Tesla Tequila instead, as reported by Teslarati.

A description of the product on its online outlet reads: "Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila."

We had fun designing this one, never a dull moment! Cheers and enjoy responsibly https://t.co/aYfLLxFQsW — Javier Verdura (@JVerdura) November 6, 2020

The distiller behind this exclusive blend is Nosotros Tequila, which also retails its own branded spirits priced at $40 to $45. The Tesla Tequila, on the other hand, has been aged longer and come in a stylish hand-blown bottle in the shape of a lightning bolt. Each buyer is limited to two bottles only and regulations related to the sale of alcohol means distribution is only available in several states. Analysts expect it to fetch outrageous prices from resellers as all stocks have sold out in less than an hour.