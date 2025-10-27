A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Krabi Province, Thailand, on 16 October 2025. A 69-year-old man died after an ambulance was blocked at Plai Phraya Hospital.

The heartbreaking hospital incident has shocked the nation and raised questions about compassion in emergency care. The event, caught on CCTV, spread rapidly across Thai social media, drawing millions of reactions within hours.

Patient Dies After Car Obstructs Ambulance

According to VN Express, the victim was identified as Somkhuan Panich, 69, who suffered from respiratory failure following a heart attack. Around 11:10 p.m., medical staff at Plai Phraya Hospital prepared to transfer him to Krabi Hospital for urgent treatment. Minutes later, a pickup truck suddenly parked behind the ambulance, obstructing the exit.

The truck carried another patient, a 69-year-old woman, who was conscious but complained of dizziness and blurred vision. Her son, the driver, refused to move the vehicle despite several polite requests from hospital staff. The nurse on duty explained that another patient's life hung in the balance, but the man reportedly argued that doctors were ignoring his mother.

For more than ten minutes, the staff tried to reason with him. Witnesses said Somkhuan's daughter eventually begged the man to move his truck and even threatened to call the police. By the time the ambulance left, valuable minutes had been lost. Somkhuan was rushed to Krabi Hospital but died shortly after arrival. Meanwhile, the elderly woman later recovered and was discharged.

Why the Driver Refused to Move

The driver told Thai media outlets that frustration clouded his judgment. He felt that his mother was being neglected and reacted in anger. The hospital's charge nurse had warned him about the urgency, yet he continued to argue.

The man expressed remorse after learning the outcome. He said that he was very worried about his mother and that he would turn back time if he could.

He later admitted that his emotions got the better of him and offered to compensate Somkhuan's family using his severance pay.

Thailand Hospital Files Complaints

Plai Phraya Hospital lodged formal complaints against the driver on 20 October 2025. The hospital accused him of obstructing an officer in duty and insulting staff. Representatives, doctors, and relatives of the deceased met with local police to give statements and hand over CCTV footage.

A hospital spokesperson said, 'Our duty is to protect the integrity of our medical staff and the rights of our patients. The delay caused a life to be lost'. Police confirmed that the suspect was summoned to acknowledge the charges while investigations continued.

The case has sparked nationwide discussion in Thailand about moral responsibility, hospital etiquette, and the consequences of reckless behaviour in medical emergencies.

Driver Terminated From His Job

The driver was later identified as an employee of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), one of Thailand's leading food conglomerates. After confirming his involvement, CPF released an official statement on 19 October 2025 via Facebook.

คำชี้แจง 'กรณีเหตุการณ์ที่โรงพยาบาลปลายพระยา จังหวัดกระบี่' บริษัทขอเรียนชี้แจงว่า ภายหลังจากที่ได้รับทราบเกี่ยวกับเหตุการณ์ที่เกิดขึ้น บริษัทได้เร่งดำเนินการตรวจสอบข้อเท็จจริงอย่างรอบคอบ...

'Considering the surrounding facts, the company sees that such behaviour is not in line with corporate values and operational principles. Thus, it has decided to terminate the employment of such employee', the company said via its official Facebook announcement.

CPF also extended condolences, stating, 'The company expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, as well as those affected by this incident'.

The Thailand hospital tragedy remains a painful reminder of how moments of anger can lead to irreversible consequences. Police investigations are ongoing, while the public continues to call for greater awareness and empathy in emergency situations.