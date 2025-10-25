Thailand is in deep mourning following the death of Queen Sirikit, who passed away peacefully at the age of 93 after years of declining health. Her passing, confirmed late Friday by the Royal Household Bureau, has prompted nationwide reflection on her legacy and the royal funeral arrangements now unfolding in Bangkok.

What the Palace Has Confirmed So Far

The Royal Household Bureau announced that Queen Sirikit died at 21:21 local time (14:21 GMT) at a hospital in Bangkok, where she had been receiving treatment for several illnesses since 2019.

According to the statement, she developed a bloodstream infection, or septicemia, earlier this month, and her condition had deteriorated in recent weeks. Officials did not specify a single medical cause of death but confirmed that her health had been in steady decline.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has declared a year-long official mourning period for the royal family and instructed the Royal Household Bureau to oversee the funeral arrangements.

Queen Sirikit's body will lie in state at the Grand Palace's Dusit Throne Hall in Bangkok, where members of the royal family, government officials, and citizens will be allowed to pay their respects.

The announcement described her final moments as peaceful and surrounded by family, highlighting her decades of devotion to the monarchy and to the Thai people.

No additional medical details have been released, and it remains unclear whether the palace will issue a further statement regarding the cause of death.

A Life Devoted to the Thai Monarchy

Born in 1932, Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara became one of the most recognisable figures in Thailand's modern history. She met her future husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while studying music in Paris, where her father served as Thai ambassador to France.

They married in April 1950, just one week before Bhumibol's coronation, beginning a royal partnership that lasted more than six decades.

During the 1960s, Queen Sirikit accompanied the King on numerous state visits, meeting global leaders such as US President Dwight Eisenhower, Queen Elizabeth II and entertainer Elvis Presley.

Known for her poise and elegance, she frequently appeared on international best-dressed lists and helped promote Thai culture on the world stage.

The 'Mother of the Nation'

Queen Sirikit was affectionately known in Thailand as the 'Mother of the Nation', a title that reflected her long-standing humanitarian and social contributions. Her birthday, 12 August, has been celebrated as Mother's Day since 1976, a national tradition that continues to this day.

In a rare 1980 BBC documentary, Soul of a Nation, she described the Thai monarchy's bond with the people, saying: 'Kings and queens of Thailand have always been in close contact with the people, and they usually regard the king as the father of the nation. That is why we do not have much private life, because we are considered father and mother of the nation.'

Her words resonated deeply across generations, reinforcing her role as a maternal figure in Thai society.