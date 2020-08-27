Thandie Newton said during a podcast interview on Wednesday that she did not expect to get any positive response after she called out Tom Cruise for making her feel insecure on the set of "Mission: Impossible."

The "Westworld" star admitted that she expected repercussions after she shared her bad experience working with the actor. She said she thought that she "would be in trouble" because it is something that she is used to.

Instead, she received the support of other celebrities including Leah Remini, who has been outspoken about her dislike for Scientology. Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, also followed Newton on social media following her revelation.

"I was surprised by the appreciation I had got," the 47-year old shared during an interview with Marc Malkin for Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast on iHeart Radio.

"I just happened to be an older woman who has recognized that knowing the truth and speaking the truth has benefited me a hell of a lot more than being silenced or seeing people silenced around me," Newton continued.

"I have nothing to lose because I could just then not get hired, which is kind of normal for people in my generation anyway. So I've got nothing to lose and I would rather go out using this moment..." she added and pointed out that it is not even about her confession about Cruise's on-set behaviour on "Mission Impossible" but about "the reality of what people face."

Newton admitted that she "felt solid" about her decision to tell the truth. She acknowledged that her revelations made "people frightened."

"Individuals [in the industry] were very frightened ... It's like how far back do you go?" she said.

In July, Newton revealed that Cruise acted like a "very dominant individual" when they filmed "Mission: Impossible" in 2002. She admitted that he scared her, although he "tries super hard to be a nice person."

Newton detailed one scene in "Mission: Impossible" that made Cruise "so frustrated" at how she acted during their scene together. He attempted to help her by suggesting that they switch roles just to practice. His efforts to help proved to be "most unhelpful" and only brought her "into a place of terror and insecurity."