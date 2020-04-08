One of the biggest holidays, Easter, is just around the corner but things will not be the same. The same goes for the Cambridges, who are following social-distancing in their Norfolk residence in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Unlike previous years' Easter celebrations in the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going to spend their entire time with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in their Anmer Hall country home and they are believed to make it fun for their kids.

According to Hello, since stepping out of the home is not an option this time for Easter, the royal parents apparently have "lots of activities planned" for their children. It is said that the duchess will be the main party planner for the event since she hails from a family of party planners and has previously been involved in her parents' Carole and James Middleton's business Party Pieces.

Kate is known for being a hands-on parent and it is believed that this time around she will take the opportunity to make it all fun for her kids. Meanwhile, the report suggests that Kate talked about morning Easter egg hunt with children during the annual Easter Day service in 2018 at Windsor chapel. Therefore, it is assumed that the royal mother is expected to recreate the same for her children this year in Norfolk amid lockdown.

It is revealed that the younger royals do not join their parents at the annual Easter service. The day is usually spent with Queen Elizabeth II, the rest of the royal family, and regular attendees at the church. Therefore, this makes it for a special Easter when Kate will have the opportunity to make it memorable for her children. Meanwhile, the Cambridges are believed to remain in touch with the rest of the family and exchange wishes using technology and video calling.

If the lockdown extends, Easter won't be the only special occasion the royals will spend social distancing. On Tuesday, April 21, their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 94th birthday and on Thursday, April 23, Prince Louis will turn 2. In addition, on Wednesday, April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their ninth marriage anniversary.