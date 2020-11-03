After an explosive premiere, NBC drama starring Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Justin Hartley is taking a break. "This is Us" season 5 episode 3 will not be airing this Tuesday due to the 2020 US election. Nevertheless, if you are curious to know what's happening next, here are a few spoilers.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 5 episode 3. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"This Is Us" season 5 opened last week with a two-hour premiere that played out the moment Randall was born. The episode hosted several revelations including that his mother Laurel survived drug overdose. Meanwhile, the show sheds light on Rebecca's progressing dementia and Kevin's engagement. The Big 3 celebrated their 40th birthday and there is a big development in Kate and Toby's adoption plans.

Read more Mandy Moore announces pregnancy with stunning pictures of baby bump

When the show returns next week with its third episode, the Pearsons prepare to deal with "changes." The next chapter of the fifth season of "This Is Us" is aptly titled "Changes" and it will see the Pearson clan trying to adapt to several "changes" in multiple timelines.

As per the official synopsis for episode 3, Kevin and Madison try to navigate through challenges in their engagement. Meanwhile, Kate and Toby prepare for the next big step as they finally find a match in someone named Elle. Therefore, as the show progresses, fans can expect to see their adoption journey take centre stage.

Back in time, Kate, Kevin, and Randall are about to reach an important milestone, puberty. Rebecca and Jack prepare themselves for the same.

Meanwhile, a promo for "This Is Us" season 5 episode 3 promo teases Elle, Toby, and Kate's first meeting and they all look happy. Kevin and Madison appear to be having an important conversation about their relationship. And Beth gives her daughter a lesson on social media content.

Pencil some time in for the Pearsons.



Don't miss an all-new episode of #ThisIsUs, Tuesday November 10 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/OGpKfK68g8 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 30, 2020

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dan Fogelman dropped some hints about the upcoming segment and revealed that the episode will go back to "13-year-olds."

"We get back to our little ones, our 13-year-olds. There's one of those story lines that plays like a little bit of a mystery in the course of the episode — and then provide the beginning of an answer by the end. [Laughs] That's very cryptic," Fogelman said.

"This Is Us" season 5 episode 3 airs Nov. 10 at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.