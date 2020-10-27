"This Is Us" season 5 premiered with episode 1 and 2 airing back to back, this Tuesday. The fan-favourite family drama picked up from where it left off and offered all-new 18 episodes in its penultimate season. If you are curious about what's happening in the future, here are spoilers for episode 3. Read on to find out what in store for the Pearson family.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" Season 5 Episode 3.]

Fans must note that this post was written ahead of the "This Is Us" season 5 premiere. Therefore, some information might be missing. Nevertheless, keep returning to this space for updates.

The third episode of the fifth season of the series is titled "Changes" and it is exactly what we must expect. Aptly titled, the forthcoming episode will see Rebecca, Jack, Kevin, Kate, and Randall adapting to the changes as they take big steps in life.

As per the description of the episode on Spoiler TV, Kevin and Madison will be dealing with changes in their lives after their engagement. However, fans will soon discover that they are not only engaged but they are also expecting twins. This is certainly going to turn things around for Kevin.

Elsewhere, Kate and Toby are at an important juncture in their life as they contemplate expanding their family. It is said that big things are happening for the couple in the third episode. The pair will take a significant decision in their adoption journey.

Back in time, the Pearson family will be bracing for an important milestone in the lives of the Big Three. Rebecca and Jack prepare themselves as their three beloved kids hit puberty, which is expected to bring a lot of changes and challenges for all of them.

"Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty," reads the official synopsis for "This Is Us" season 5 episode 3.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that "changes" remain the basic theme of the fifth season of the series. Earlier this month, the official Twitter account dropped a poster teasing plot twists and unexpected events.

"This season changes us forever," reads the poster released on Oct. 9.

"This Is Us" season 5 episode 3 airs Nov. 10 at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.