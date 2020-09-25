Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are preparing to welcome a new member into their family early next year.

Mandy Moore took to her Instagram account on Thursday to announce her first pregnancy with stunning pictures of herself rocking her baby bump alongside Taylor Goldsmith. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," the "This Is Us" actress captioned the monochrome pictures in which she is seen wearing a dark coloured dress featuring a floral design and ruffle cap sleeves.

The first picture was a slightly blurred snap of the 36-year-old smiling while her guitarist husband, who was dressed in a dark marled sweater over a light collared shirt and dark slacks, had his eyes closed hand placed on her belly. The second was a close-up of the baby bump, while the third showed the couple in an outdoor location with Goldsmith adoringly looking at his wife's bump.

Moore started dating the 35-year-old musician in 2015, and the duo announced their engagement in September 2017. They tied the knot the next year and will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary this November.

She had previously spoken about her plans of starting a family after her engagement in 2017. In an interview with E! News, the "A Walk To Remember" star had said: "I want kids sooner than later." She was discussing her breakout character Rebecca Pearson on "This Is Us" who is a mother of three children. "I was most concerned about feeling maternal. Not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking," Moore had said about her character.

The "Only Hope" singer had dropped a hint about the special news last month as well. While wishing her husband on his 35th birthday in August, she had written: "2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can't wait for what this next year will bring."

Moore was most recently seen out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but her growing belly was hidden behind her long and flowing maxi dress and a red cross-body bag.