Meghan Markle wants her and Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. in September to be all about their work and not about family drama. Thus, she has allegedly declined to meet with Kate Middleton for some clear-the-air talks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Manchester and London on Sept. 5 and 8, respectively. They will be in Germany on Sept. 6, but it is said that they have Wednesday and Thursday free to probably do some family visits and "rebuild relationships" including with the Cambridges.

It is believed that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not spoken in two years since that infamous Oprah interview, in which the former accused her sister-in-law of making her cry. But the Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly reached out to the former "Suits" star ahead of the September visit.

She wants to extend an olive branch and also asked to meet mainly for Prince Harry and Prince William's sake. Insiders claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge knows that "patching things up" and ending their alleged rift will be good not just for their respective families but for the monarchy as a whole.

However, royal reporter Camilla Tominey said the Sussexes have no plans to drop by Kensington Palace to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Likewise, a source told Closer magazine that Meghan Markle "doesn't care" if their decision not to see Prince William and Kate Middleton will be perceived as a snub. She reportedly does not want family drama to overshadow the purpose of her and Prince Harry's visit, which is to attend charity events.

"This tour is important to her and she's busy planning what to wear, who they'll be meeting, and the messages she and Harry want to get across. There's no time for family drama," the insider said.

It is said that Meghan Markle wants to do things her own way and does not want to be dictated on. She also "doesn't feel it's appropriate" for her and Prince Harry to meet up with Kate Middleton and Prince William in September.