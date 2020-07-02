The British royal family is known to have sweet nicknames for each other. In the latest, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, revealed that she has this adorable nickname for her daughter Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson, who has been separated from Princess Beatrice amidst coronavirus lockdown, recently invited her eldest daughter to make a guest appearance on her YouTube channel "Storytime with Fergie and Friends" this week. While introducing her daughter during the episode, the doting mother let slip the cute moniker she has for the 32-year-old.

"Oh my darling Trixie-Belle, I cannot thank you enough for doing this for your Mummy," the mother-of-two said. "This is just incredible and you're so beautiful and I look at you reading these stories and I'm just the luckiest person alive to have two of the most beautiful girls. Thank you so much," the 60-year-old added.

Beatrice, who is currently isolating with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at the latter's mansion in Cotswolds, then turned to the camera as she said: "Hello boys and girls, welcome to Fergie and Friends. It's my first time reading and Mum, I love Fergie and Friends so thank you for having me."

"Tonight, I'm going to be reading a story called The Worrysaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton. Thank you for having me and for making Fergie and Friends just such a wonderful part of the past few weeks. Love you Mum!" she added. For the virtual appearance, the royal was wearing a black Zara dress, which featured on-trend puff sleeves and a pretty button-up detail.

It comes after Mike Tindall revealed the nickname he has for his wife Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. During an episode of his podcast "House of Rugby," the former rugby player revealed he calls the royal Zed.

This is not the first time that Sarah publicly called Beatrice by her nickname. Sharing some sweet pictures of Beatrice on the occasion of her 30th birthday in 2018, Sarah wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my Trixie-Belle so proud of you xx."