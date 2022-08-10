Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Boston in December this year for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Rumours have it that they probably won't meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but they could reportedly do so without anyone knowing.

A Fab Four reunion has always been on the radar for royal followers. Expectations that this could happen anytime soon have them feeling excited amid news of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the U.S.A.

It is believed that Prince William and Kate Middleton do not have the time to pay Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a visit at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. It is five and a half hours away from Boston. They could reportedly meet halfway.

A source told Closer magazine, "Given the security issues and logistics, it's probably easier for the meeting to be held in New York or even Boston, but Kate's confident it will happen and that's the main thing."

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be planning a reunion for Prince Harry and Prince William. She wants the brothers to mend their alleged rift and finds their visit to the U.S.A. a good opportunity to do so.

It is believed that she has been talking to the Duke of Sussex about the said meeting and he wants it to happen too. Prince William is reportedly aware that his wife has been talking to his brother and he does not mind it.

"William's well aware that Kate talks to Harry and he has no issue with it – but it's believed there is still some frostiness felt towards Meghan for what has been said," the insider said adding, "Kate has always done a wonderful job of soothing over the toughest of situations – even when things have been at their most difficult with the Sussexes – and both brothers know they are lucky to have her."

On the other hand, there are also claims that Kate Middleton plans to pay Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a "secret visit" at their Montecito mansion to "facilitate peace talks." Prince William reportedly also has plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Regardless, it is unclear if a Fab Four reunion will actually take place as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly have a packed schedule for their trip to the U.S.A.