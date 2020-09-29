The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been rumoured to appear on a reality television series as a part of their new deal with US streaming giant Netflix. The couple has finally addressed the rumours and set the record straight.

According to Hello! magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to appear in "fly-on-the-wall" reality shows. The couple's spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows."

Meanwhile, the publication notes that a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the Press Association about "several projects" that are being developed. The themes of these projects revolve around nature and womanhood.

"The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time," the Netflix spokesperson said as quoted.

Previously this month, the royal couple confirmed their multiyear deal with Netflix. They reportedly founded a yet-to-be-named production company to create documentaries, docu-series, feature films, and more. In a statement, the parents-of-one said that their "focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope." In addition, they emphasised on creating "inspirational family programming" under the deal.

Meanwhile, the Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings confirmed the news and said: "The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that's the key thing."

Even though the couple is expected to make appearances in such programs, it is said that the former "Suits" actress has no plans to return to acting.

Harry and Meghan announced their exit from the royal family in January 2020. The couple officially stepped back from their duties as senior royals on March 30. Meanwhile, they have been living away from the UK. They recently found a permanent abode in Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara. Meghan made a comeback in the commercial world as a voiceover artist with Disney Plus' new documentary "Elephant" released in April.