Meghan Markle's estranged father has opened up about his relationship status with daughter and her husband Prince Harry in interviews with Channel 5 for a documentary detailing his life. The documentary is titled "Thomas Markle: My Story" and will go on air on Wednesday night, January 22.

In his documentary, the 75-year-old Thomas expressed his fears that he will never see his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild. During the making of the short film, Thomas Markle even admitted that he had never heard of Prince Harry when he discovered Meghan was dating him.

In the past few months, the father-daughter relationship has become a hot topic, however, it is said that they have not been on good terms since Meghan and Harry's May 2018 royal wedding. There was a lot of speculation about Thomas' presence at the wedding, but he remained absent after suffering a heart attack.

"The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,' he explains during the interview. 'I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me," Thomas said in the interview as quoted by Daily Mail.

The documentary is set to broadcast just days after the royal family finalised Meghan and Harry's abdication agreement. The royal couple has stepped down from royal duties. And as agreed by Queen Elizabeth II, the Sussexes can start their financially independent lives in Canada, however, they will have to drop their HRH titles and will be entitled to public funds.

During the interview, Thomas opened up regarding his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's decision to split from the royal family. And it seems he is not very pleased with their actions. According to him, his daughter is shunning away every girl's dream.

"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away... it looks like she's tossing that away for money," Thomas said.

He went on to say that he is "embarrassed" with their move. Additionally, he dished out details about when he first got to know about Harry and spoke to him. He said Harry spoke in a "very British way" and that it was "nice."

As per Thomas, he wanted to apologise to the queen about missing the royal wedding of his daughter. He said he was denied the opportunity and was instructed not to say sorry. As for Meghan's pregnancy, he found out through radio.

The 90-minute documentary brings out the details of Thomas and Meghan's relation and the dramatic fallout.