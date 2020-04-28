"Thomas the Tank Engine" went on full-on royal mode for its 75th anniversary, and even invited Prince Harry for a read-on of their anniversary special episode titled "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine."

For its new animated special created to mark its diamond jubilee anniversary, "Thomas the Tank Engine" was graced by none other than the animated versions of a young Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of England, and her son Prince Charles in his childhood.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, appeared in an on-camera introduction of the episode, which was recorded earlier this year. Speaking about the honour, the Duke of Sussex said: "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters."

The 35-year-old, who is seen sitting in an armchair and reading from a book about the train's adventures, said that he has fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. The royal, who is married to former actress Meghan Markle, revealed that he is very proud to have been asked to take part in the special episode that features a younger version of his father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

In the 22-minute special episode featuring the British royals, Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, has been invited to Buckingham Palace in London by the queen to receive an award for distinguished service to the railway. The British monarch's eldest son, a young Charles, has asked that friendly engine Thomas be the one to bring him to the Mainland, reports Hello.

However, as this is Thomas' first time visiting London, he gets lost along the tracks and finds himself facing all sorts of challenges. Thomas eventually finds his way and gets help from Sir Hatt to make up for their lost time. Thomas also has a brief encounter with Duchess of Loughborough, a regal-looking new engine that has been voiced by actress Rosamund Pike.

The special will be available in the US on Netflix from Friday and will air in the United Kingdom on Channel 5 Milkshake! at 9:05 AM on Saturday, before being released for the rest of the world.