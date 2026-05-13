TikTok has started charging UK users £3.99 ($5.44) a month for the right to scroll without advertisements and to prevent their personal data from being fed into the app's ad-targeting systems.

The ByteDance-owned platform began rolling out its TikTok Ad-Free subscription on 11 May, with in-app pop-ups notifying adults aged 18 and over about the paid tier, The Verge noted. UK users will have until 11 November to decide whether to pay or remain on the free, ad-supported version of the app.

For subscribers, platform-delivered advertisements vanish from the For You feed and other areas of the app. Their data will no longer be used for ad targeting. But sponsored posts from creators, typically tagged with '#ad', will still appear regardless of subscription status.

The bigger shift affects everyone who does not pay. UK users can currently opt out of personalised ads for free. Under the new model, that option disappears. Anyone who wants to avoid data-driven targeting will need to hand over the monthly fee.

Free Users Lose Control Over Ad Personalisation

Kris Boger, TikTok's UK managing director, framed the change as a matter of user choice. He said advertising already supports thousands of British businesses and that the ad-free tier gives people 'greater control over their experience.'

@krisboger And that's a wrap from the #TikTok House at SXSW! We've had a packed week full of inspiration and discussion around our theme of Being What Happens Next. Check out my top 3 takeaways from the event here ♬ original sound - Kris Boger

The figures back up the advertising side. According to Oxford Economics data cited by TikTok, UK small and medium-sized businesses generated roughly £1.2 billion ($1.59 billion) in revenue through TikTok advertising in 2022. That activity contributed an estimated £1.6 billion ($2.12 billion) to UK GDP and supported around 32,000 jobs.

Read more The Real Reason TikTok is Being Uninstalled at Alarming Rates by Americans The Real Reason TikTok is Being Uninstalled at Alarming Rates by Americans

TikTok first tested ad-free subscriptions in select international markets in 2023, but this marks the first formal rollout in a major English-speaking country. The UK is TikTok's biggest European market, with more than 30 million users. That is roughly 43% of the British population.

A Growing 'Pay or Consent' Model Across Social Media

TikTok is not the first platform to take this route. Meta launched ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in the UK in late 2025, priced at £2.99 ($3.96) per month on the web and £3.99 ($5.28) on mobile. Snapchat has offered a similar reduced-ad tier through its Snapchat+ service since 2022.

Social media analyst Matt Navarra told the BBC the industry is drifting away from its original bargain with users. 'We are heading towards a two-tiered social internet,' he said. 'One version for people who can afford more control and privacy, and another version for everybody else.'

TikTok is letting UK users pay to remove ads! 🇬🇧💰@tiktok is launching a £3.99/month ad-free subscription in the UK for users aged 18



The rollout will happen gradually, with users prompted in-app over the coming months



Here's everything you need to know: 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jh4iE3PXaY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 11, 2026

With most users unlikely to pay, the practice of charging for basic data privacy is quietly becoming standard across the platforms millions of people rely on daily.

EU Regulators Target 'Addictive Design' as Pressure Builds

The subscription launch arrives at a fraught moment for TikTok in Europe. On 12 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to crack down on features she described as addictive by design, singling out TikTok's endless scrolling, autoplay and push notifications, according to CNBC.

Von der Leyen said the EU expects to introduce new regulation later this year and accused Instagram and Facebook of failing to enforce their own minimum age of 13.

The EU has already fined Meta €200 million ($224 million/£170 million) under the Digital Markets Act for a pay-or-consent model regulators deemed non-compliant. A legal proposal targeting addictive design could arrive as early as this summer. Whether TikTok's UK subscription faces similar scrutiny remains an open question, but the regulatory direction across Europe is unmistakable.

For UK users, the personal finance calculation is plain. £3.99 a month adds up to £47.88 ($65) a year just to keep one app from tracking browsing data. Stack it on top of Meta's ad-free tier at the same mobile price, and opting out of personalised advertising across two platforms alone costs more than £95 ($130) a year.