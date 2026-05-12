Sir Rod Stewart has sparked headlines after making a colourful and controversial remark about King Charles III during a high-profile royal charity event in London, praising the monarch's recent state visit to the United States while joking that he 'put that little rat bag in his place.'

The comments were made during The King's Trust 50th anniversary celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, where the 81-year-old music legend joined a host of celebrities in honouring the King's long-standing youth charity work. The event, attended by figures including entertainers and actors, quickly became a talking point after Stewart's spontaneous praise for the monarch's diplomatic performance abroad.

The four-day state visit included King Charles and Queen Camilla being received by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. While speaking before Congress, the King addressed a range of issues such as NATO cooperation, continued support for Ukraine, and what he described as the 'collapse of critical natural systems,' remarks that were widely seen as diverging from the Trump administration's established positions.

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According to reports, Stewart told the King directly: 'May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb; put that little rat bag in his place.'

The remark appeared to refer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted King Charles during the state visit.

Witnesses described the moment as unexpected but light-hearted, with King Charles reportedly laughing off the comment while those nearby, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, also appeared amused.

Praise for a High-Profile Diplomatic Visit with Trump

Stewart's comments centred on King Charles' four-day US state visit, which has been widely described as a major diplomatic moment for the monarchy. During the trip, the King addressed the US Congress, emphasising the importance of the UK–US alliance and referencing global challenges such as conflict, NATO cooperation, and environmental concerns.

His speeches were generally well received across political lines, with some commentators noting the monarch's ability to balance humour with serious diplomatic messaging. At one point, he joked that without British influence, Americans might still be speaking French, a line that reportedly drew laughter from his audience.

Mixed Reactions to Rod Stewart's Remarks

While Stewart's comment was delivered in a celebratory tone, it quickly drew attention for its blunt wording. The phrase 'little rat bag' has been widely circulated in media coverage, with interpretations suggesting it was aimed at Trump, though neither the King nor Buckingham Palace has commented on the remark.

Observers at the event noted that King Charles maintained his customary neutrality and did not respond directly to the politically charged phrasing, consistent with royal protocol.

Longstanding Friendship and Royal Connection

Rod Stewart has long been associated with royal charity initiatives, including The King's Trust, formerly founded by King Charles in 1976. Over the years, he has participated in multiple fundraising and awareness events alongside the royal family and other high-profile ambassadors.

Despite the unexpected wording of his latest praise, Stewart also reportedly congratulated Queen Camilla and reiterated his admiration for the King's performance during the visit, calling it brave and superb.

The moment has since gone viral, adding an informal and unpredictable edge to an otherwise formal royal celebration, and highlighting the often-colourful intersections between British music royalty and the monarchy.