Multiple sclerosis (MS) cases in England have surged dramatically over the past two decades, with researchers warning that deep health inequalities are leaving some patients far more likely to die early despite major advances in treatment and diagnosis.

A major new study tracking more than 30 years of health records found the prevalence of MS cases in England has more than doubled since 2000, rising by around 6% every year. Researchers now estimate that roughly 190,000 people could be living with the neurological disease across the country today.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

MS is a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord, damaging nerves and disrupting communication throughout the body. Symptoms can include numbness, muscle weakness, balance problems, fatigue, and vision loss.

While scientists say improved diagnosis and better treatments are helping more people survive longer with the disease, the findings also exposed a troubling divide between rich and poor communities.

Survival Rates Improve as MS Cases Soar

Researchers from University College London and Imperial College London analysed decades of physicians' and hospital data and discovered that standardised MS prevalence climbed from 107 cases per 100,000 people in 2000 to 232 per 100,000 in 2020.

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Experts believe part of the rise is linked to earlier diagnosis, improved access to specialist care, and disease-modifying therapies that allow patients to live longer.

People diagnosed in more recent years were significantly more likely to survive into their 80s compared with earlier generations of patients. Mortality rates also fell steadily over time, signalling major progress in treatment and disease management.

Average Survival Rate of MS Patients

Multiple sclerosis typically decreases life expectancy by approximately 5 to 10 years, with studies showing an average lifespan of about 75–76 years, compared to over 80 for the general population.

However, with early diagnosis and modern disease-modifying therapies, many people with MS live into their 70s or 80s, and the longevity gap is closing. Professor Olga Ciccarelli of UCL said people with MS are living longer than ever before because of medical advances and earlier intervention.

Researchers also highlighted that quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy weight were associated with lower mortality risks. The findings have sparked renewed calls for public health campaigns targeting smoking and obesity, both of which are known to worsen MS symptoms and progression.

Economically Disadvantaged Areas Face Deadlier Outcomes

Despite the encouraging survival trends, the study found that people living in deprived communities faced significantly higher mortality rates than those in wealthier areas.

Researchers said this may partly be because people in poorer areas are less likely to receive early diagnosis and specialist treatment. They may also be more likely to suffer from obesity, smoking-related complications, and other underlying health conditions that intensify MS.

The study revealed that smoking and obesity were consistently linked to worse survival outcomes, while former smokers had notably lower mortality rates than current smokers.

The MS Society warned that access to diagnosis, treatment, and long-term support remains uneven across England. The charity said targeted interventions are urgently needed to prevent disadvantaged patients from being left behind.

Researchers stressed that although no single explanation fully accounts for the sharp increase in MS cases, the data suggest improved detection alone does not explain the totality of the upsurge. Scientists are continuing to investigate environmental, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors that may be driving the growing number of MS diagnoses.