Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was spotted in London and, according to a report, is meeting with MPs as he plans his return to Westminster to eventually challenge Starmer for the premiership.

Burnham meets with MPs

'Burnham, who was sighted in London on Tuesday, is meeting with MPs to get ahead of Health Secretary and leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, as well as ensuring there is a timetable that allows Burnham to stand,' according to PoliticsHome.

'Burnham is ready to trigger his return, and one ally said he had a seat "locked down" and was "ready to move if he needs to",' according to The Times.

'A source in the Burnham camp said he had an MP willing to stand down to allow him to return to Parliament, and an announcement could be made as soon as Tuesday,' according to The Times.

Another source said: 'We could announce the seat before Wes announces his run, so it looks like he is panicking. Or we wait until afterwards, and Wes gets all the flak for moving first. Either way, we are in a strong position,' according to The Times.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, who has been seen as a loyal backer of Starmer, joins Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Deputy Leader Lucy Powell in supporting Burnham.

Labour MP Miatta Fahnbulleh, who resigned on Tuesday, threw her support behind Burnham: 'We can't have a stitch-up,' she said. 'If he [Burnham] was in Parliament today, I'd be supporting him. He's not, and he should be allowed to be.'

Political commentator and Burnham ally Neal Lawson wrote: 'The Labour Party must now do what it takes to ensure that Burnham is available to be the next leader of the party and the country.'

'This must start with an urgent statement from the party's ruling National Executive Committee saying that, if Burnham wanted to fight any direct vacancy, he would be allowed through for local members to decide whether they wanted him as their candidate, alongside a timetable that allows him to enter the contest,' Lawson said.

Differences From the Last Time Burnham Tried To Stand in a Byelection

Burnham tried to run for the Gorton and Denton by-election earlier this year, but was blocked by Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) from running.

However, at least some of the 10 person committee looks like they might be making a different decision.

'The officers' group could move if there was clearly a question mark over political authority. But there would have to be a byelection called first before we know whether that is the case,' one member said.

Another said '"things could move" should Starmer clearly not have support to continue as PM,' according to the Guardian.

What Has to Happen for Burnham to Become Prime Minister?

A couple of things must happen in order for Burnham to become PM. As he is currently not a member of Parliament he would need someone to give up their seat to run. Reports indicate that that process is occurring right now.

Then, he would have to win that race, which in a currently bad electoral environment for Labour is no easy feat.

Burnham would then have to receive nominations from 20% of Labour MPs to be in the leadership race. He would need at least 81 MPs to trigger a leadership contest.

The candidates would then face Labour party members, who would vote for a new leader who would also become PM.