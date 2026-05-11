Angela Rayner has issued a last-chance warning to Keir Starmer, urging him to overhaul Labour's approach after the party's heavy losses in the local elections. In a statement released on Sunday night, the former deputy prime minister said the results showed the government was not doing enough for working people.

She called for a change in direction and specifically criticised the decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from returning to parliament. The intervention has intensified speculation about the future of Starmer's leadership.

Labour Reels from Historic Defeat

BBC reported that Labour lost more than 1,460 council seats and control of over 30 local authorities in last week's elections. The defeats came at the hands of Reform UK and the Greens in traditional strongholds including Birmingham, Leeds and parts of the north. Rayner described how voters felt let down by stagnant living standards that have barely improved in a decade and a half. People were turning to populists because the party had not fixed the cost of living crisis, she said.

'This is bigger than personalities, but it is time to acknowledge that blocking Andy Burnham was a mistake,' Rayner wrote as reported in a GB News article.

She warned that Labour risked becoming a party of the well-off rather than its core supporters. In London, young people feared they would never own a home, while in Scotland and Wales the party was not seen as the solution.

Rayner's Intervention on Party Direction

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At the heart of Rayner's message was a direct appeal to Starmer to embrace change by bringing the party's strongest figures into parliament. She argued that the decision to prevent Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election earlier this year – a seat the Greens subsequently won – had been a misstep as reported by Mirror.

Labour needed to adopt the kind of agenda that has worked at local level, such as Burnham's initiatives in Greater Manchester, rather than old national policies that have failed voters. The former deputy prime minister said the party must change how it runs itself so that all voices are listened to, and shift its economic agenda to make people better off.

Policy tweaks alone would not suffice; fundamental changes were required at pace. Her comments have been interpreted as support for a more inclusive approach that could include Burnham returning to Westminster ahead of any potential leadership transition.

Calls for Leadership Clarity

With about 40 MPs already calling for Starmer to set out an exit plan, the prime minister faces a critical few days. Backbencher Catherine West has threatened to trigger a leadership contest if no timetable for change is forthcoming. Starmer is expected to address the situation in a speech this week. Rayner stopped short of demanding his resignation but made clear that the current path was not sustainable.

Her statement has added to the sense of urgency within Labour ranks. Guardian political editor Pippa Crerar reported on X that the intervention had heightened tensions at the top of the party.

💥Keir Starmer facing perilous 24 hours which is critical to his survival as PM



- Wes Streeting allies say he he’s prepared to go for leadership if Starmer’s premiership falls apart - but that he won’t make first move - and that he has relayed this message to Downing Street.



-… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 10, 2026

As Starmer prepares his response, Angela Rayner's last chance warning to Keir Starmer and her call for Andy Burnham have underscored that the party's challenges are bigger than any single figure. The coming days will show whether the prime minister can regain the initiative or if further upheaval lies ahead.