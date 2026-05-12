Scotland's Parliament has entered new territory with the election of its first transgender MSPs. Yet almost as quickly as the result was confirmed, JK Rowling redirected attention towards a defeated candidate known for opposing trans rights legislation.

The election of Dr Q Manivannan and Iris Duane on 8 May was widely viewed by supporters as a watershed moment for transgender representation in Scottish politics. Both were elected under the banner of the Scottish Green Party, with Manivannan representing the Edinburgh and Lothians East region and Duane securing a seat in Glasgow.

For campaigners pushing for broader LGBTQ+ representation inside UK politics, the symbolism was difficult to ignore. Manivannan also becomes Scotland's first nonbinary MSP.

Dr Q Manivannan And Iris Duane

The mood among supporters on election night was openly emotional. Iris Duane later wrote on Instagram Stories, 'Hope. All we ask for is hope.'

Manivannan delivered a speech that carried unmistakable political weight beyond a routine victory address. 'My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant, my pronouns are they/them,' they told supporters in Edinburgh, according to The Independent.

'I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise and I am standing here as your MSP now with care.'

The line spread rapidly online, partly because it captured the sharpened tone surrounding transgender rights in Britain. Scotland, in particular, has become one of the fiercest battlegrounds in the wider UK culture war over gender identity, legal recognition and single-sex protections.

Manivannan later added, 'This is what diversity looks like in power.'

Rowling Chose A Different Political Symbol

Rather than publicly acknowledge the milestone represented by Scotland electing two transgender MSPs, Rowling instead shared support for former MSP Pam Gosal, who lost her bid for re-election and has previously drawn criticism over her stance on transgender issues.

Rowling reposted commentary from Scottish writer Susan Dalgety praising Gosal as a 'staunch defender of women's rights.' Alongside the repost, the author wrote simply, 'Hear, hear.'

Critics accused Rowling of deliberately centring an anti-trans political figure during what many viewed as a historic moment for representation. Supporters, meanwhile, framed her intervention as consistent with her long-running campaign around sex-based rights and safeguarding concerns.

What cannot be ignored is how completely Rowling now occupies a political role beyond literature. Once regarded primarily as one of Britain's most successful authors, she has become one of the country's most influential and polarising voices in the gender debate.

That transformation has unfolded steadily since 2020, when her comments about sex and gender identity triggered sustained criticism from LGBTQ+ groups, activists and several actors associated with the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film franchise.

Starmer Drawn Into The Dispute

Rowling's criticism did not stop with the Scottish election result.

The author also attacked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the appointment of Harriet Harman as Adviser on Women and Girls.

On X, Rowling criticised Harman's previous comments supporting transgender inclusion. Referring to Starmer directly, she wrote, 'Bravo, Keir Starmer, for getting in an Adviser on Women and Girls who thinks the definition of women and girls includes men and boys.'

Bravo, @Keir_Starmer, for getting in an Adviser on Women and Girls who thinks the definition of women and girls includes men and boys. That'll definitely win back people who believe Labour's a party for smug, lanyard-wearing, luxury-belief-espousing cultural elitists. 1/2 https://t.co/JJffLzCQF9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 9, 2026

She added, 'That'll definitely win back people who believe Labour's a party for smug, lanyard-wearing, luxury-belief-espousing cultural elitists.'

Harman's earlier comments, originally made during a 2022 interview with Sky News, reflected a more nuanced legal position than critics often acknowledge. Harman said she supported the UK's Gender Recognition Act and recognised trans women as women, while also arguing there could be limited circumstances where same-sex services lawfully excluded trans women.

That distinction has increasingly disappeared in public debate. Nuance rarely survives online once arguments harden into ideological camps.

Read more EU Draws Red Line: Hungary LGBTQ Law Ruling Tests New Government, Cites Rights Violation EU Draws Red Line: Hungary LGBTQ Law Ruling Tests New Government, Cites Rights Violation

Scotland's Gender Debate Shows No Sign Of Cooling

The election result lands at a politically sensitive moment in Scotland and across Britain more broadly. Recent legal disputes surrounding gender recognition reforms, alongside the UK Supreme Court's controversial ruling regarding the legal definition of women, have intensified already bitter divisions.

For supporters of transgender rights, the arrival of Manivannan and Duane in Holyrood marks overdue progress inside institutions historically lacking trans representation. For gender-critical campaigners, including Rowling, it represents a political direction they openly oppose.

Neither side appears remotely interested in compromise now.