A Los Angeles jury on 25 March found Meta and Google-owned YouTube liable for deliberately designing their platforms to get children addicted, awarding $6 million (£4.5 million) in damages to a young woman who said she became hooked on Instagram and YouTube before she turned 10.

The verdict marks the first time a jury has treated social media apps as defective products, a legal term typically applied to faulty cars and unsafe toys, not smartphone applications.

A Childhood Consumed by Screens

The plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman identified in court as K.G.M. and referred to by her lawyers as Kaley, told jurors she started using YouTube at age six and Instagram at nine. By the time she finished primary school, she had posted 284 videos on YouTube.

Kaley testified that she was on social media 'all day long' as a child. She described 'buying' likes through a platform where she would like strangers' photos in exchange for likes on her own posts. 'It made me look popular,' she told the court.

She said she stopped engaging with her family because social media consumed all her time, and she began experiencing anxiety and depression at age 10. She was later diagnosed with both conditions, along with body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts.

Jury Rules Platforms Have a 'Design Defect'

After more than 40 hours of deliberation, the jury of five men and seven women voted 10-2 on every count in favour of the plaintiff. Jurors found that features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, beauty filters, and algorithmic recommendations amounted to a 'design defect' that made both platforms addictive.

They awarded $3 million (£2.2 million) in compensatory damages and an additional $3 million (£2.2 million) in punitive damages after finding both companies acted with 'malice, oppression, or fraud.' Meta was held responsible for 70% of the total, while YouTube bore the remaining 30%.

Big Tech's 'Big Tobacco' Moment

Lead plaintiff attorney Mark Lanier framed the trial as the social media industry's reckoning, comparing Instagram and YouTube to 'digital casinos' deliberately marketed to children. He argued the platforms were engineered to space out dopamine-triggering stimuli in patterns designed to create dependence.

Both companies said they plan to appeal. A Meta spokesperson said teen mental health 'is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app.' Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda called the verdict a misrepresentation of YouTube, describing it as 'a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site.'

During the trial, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that a 'meaningful number of people' lie about their age to access Instagram, making age restrictions difficult to enforce. Instagram head Adam Mosseri pushed back on the term 'addiction', calling problematic social media use 'real' but different from clinical addiction.

Over 2,000 Lawsuits Waiting in the Wings

The case is the first bellwether trial in a mass tort consolidation of more than 2,000 personal injury lawsuits filed against social media companies in California. TikTok and Snapchat parent Snap settled their claims before the trial began in late January without admitting wrongdoing.

The verdict landed just one day after a separate New Mexico jury found Meta had knowingly harmed children's mental health and concealed what it knew about child sexual exploitation on its platforms. That jury ordered the company to pay $375 million (£281 million) in penalties.

Peter Ormerod, an associate professor of law at Villanova University, called the ruling 'a momentous development' but cautioned it represents just 'one step in a much longer saga.'

For Meta and YouTube, the financial hit is small. The legal precedent is not.