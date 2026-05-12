King Charles appeared amused after Sir Rod Stewart jokingly praised him for putting Donald Trump 'in his place' during the monarch's recent visit to the United States.

The light-hearted exchange took place at a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust at London's Royal Albert Hall, where the King and Queen Camilla met a number of celebrities and performers attending the event, per Sky News.

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During the reception, Rod Stewart congratulated Charles on his handling of the high-profile US trip and referred to Trump as a 'little ratbag,' prompting laughter from those nearby. 'May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb; put that little ratbag in his place,' Stewart told King Charles.

Celebrities Gather as Stewart Praises King Charles

Stewart continued joking about the King's US visit during the event, suggesting Charles's remarks may have gone unnoticed by Trump. He told Charles, 'Exactly, that's it – it went right over his head, right over his head.'

The singer later spoke with Queen Camilla and again praised the monarch's performance during the trip, describing it as courageous and saying he felt proud of how Charles had represented Britain abroad.

'I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas – so great, so brave, so proud,' he said to the Queen.

The celebration also brought together a number of high-profile guests supporting The King's Trust, including Rita Ora, Anne-Marie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Idris Elba, George Clooney and his wife, and Craig David.

Several young people supported by the charity received awards presented by Alesha Dixon, Lily Collins, and other celebrities. The organisation said it has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK over the past five decades.

Royal Visit to the US Drew Global Attention

The exchange referenced King Charles and Queen Camilla's recent four-day state visit to the United States where The King delivered a speech before the Congress while he and Queen Camilla were hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

During his speech, Charles spoke about the long-standing alliance between Britain and America, while also touching on issues such as NATO, support for Ukraine and environmental concerns, per The Times.

At a formal dinner later that night, the King also delivered several light-hearted remarks, including a joke suggesting Americans 'would be speaking French' without Britain's historical involvement in the country's early history.

Stewart's Relationship with Trump Has Changed

Stewart's remark also highlighted his increasingly critical stance toward Trump in recent years. While the singer previously socialised with Trump before his presidency, he has publicly distanced himself from the American leader over political disagreements and comments related to global affairs.

Reports noted that Stewart has criticised Trump over issues including foreign policy, NATO and the treatment of women. The singer has also suggested that Trump changed significantly after entering politics.

Crowd Reacts to Viral Royal Moment

Video of Stewart's interaction with the King quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions across social media platforms. Some users praised the singer's candid humour. While others criticised the comment as inappropriate given the political neutrality expected of royal events.

Despite the controversy surrounding the remark, Charles himself appeared relaxed throughout the interaction and did not publicly respond to Stewart's criticism of Trump. The brief moment nevertheless became one of the most talked-about exchanges from the anniversary celebration, adding another unexpected chapter to the ongoing public fascination surrounding the King's diplomatic relationship with world leaders.