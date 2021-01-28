A TikTok user garnered 3.5 million views after demonstrating the use of an erection cream to plump up his lips.

TikTok user Jerry Mal (@jerrybmaldonado) posted a video clip where he applied erection cream to his upper and lower lips but doctors signified their disdain on the whole stunt.

Read more Frenchman cuts nose, upper lip, ears to look like a real-life black alien

The cream that the cosmetician applied looked like cream cheese. He could be heard saying that it kind of tingles and that it does not feel terrible. He did not bother to reveal the brand of erection cream to his followers though.

He initially stated that he will wait for five minutes in order for the cream to take effect but at the 3-minute mark, he already got a towel and wiped off the cream.

His lips surely looked plumper and somewhat redder. They were definitely more luscious and New York Post described them as evoking "miniature life rafts."

After Mal checked his reflection on his phone, he gushed that he liked what he saw.

"Oh, my gosh. I kinda like it — I'm not gonna lie," he said.

The Internet beautician was inspired by a movie, which he has forgotten the title, but social media users were quick to put in the title for him. The movie was "A Nice Girl Like You," which starred Lucy Hale.

I used to think DBD Twitter had issues, and then I read this. https://t.co/ZXOkH0cgf6 — Astra | Chairman of Elodie Stans (@AstraRakoto) January 28, 2021

Based on science, it does make sense that an erection cream would make the lips more luscious and plump. Topical medications for erectile dysfunction fall under vasodilators, which increase the blood flow by widening the blood vessels. In the case of the lips, it does bring more blood to the lips, which was why Jerry Mal's lips got so plump.

When the video went viral, TikTok user Derm Doctor, who is a dermatologist, warned against the method used. The user said that he is not sure what cream was used but that all erection creams work using vasodilation, increasing blood flow to an area.

Dr. Ross Perry, general practitioner and a Medical Director of Cosmedics told Metro that putting an erection cream on the lips is "utterly ridiculous" and that it can be dangerous for many reasons.

"Individuals trying this could suffer an allergic reaction such as stinging, soreness, blisters, and uncomfortable swelling," said Perry. He added that other side effects like blood pressure and heart problems are also possible.