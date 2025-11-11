KEY POINTS Deliveroo's 2025 report shows 1 in 3 Britons now favour viral food spots over fine dining

London's Papo's Bagels topped the global ranking, reflecting TikTok's growing influence on eating habits

Viral hits like matcha, sourdough, and seamoss gel are reshaping Britain's definition of dining culture

The British palate is going viral — literally. According to Deliveroo's newly released 'Deliveroo 100 Report', one in three Britons now choose restaurants trending on TikTok or Instagram over Michelin-starred establishments, reflecting the enormous power of social media in shaping modern dining habits.

The report, Deliveroo's ninth annual snapshot of what the world is eating, revealed that the UK led global food trends in 2025, with London's Papo's Bagels crowned as the world's top trending order. The nation's love for comfort food — fuelled by influencer-driven fads — now eclipses fine dining in popularity.

The Viral Foods Defining Britain's Appetite

Papo's Bagels, a small, family-run business in London, claimed the top global spot with its signature smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel — a dish that started as a lockdown venture and evolved into a nationwide craze. The eatery's rise mirrors the shift towards authenticity and 'TikTok-worthiness' over exclusivity.

@topjaw Papo's Bagels has levelled up London’s bagel game in a big way! All we needed was a bit of Queens… ♬ original sound - TOPJAW

This year, 16 UK items made Deliveroo's global trending list, including comfort staples and online sensations from 7Bone, Crunch, JENKI, Black Bear Burger, Wingstop, Planet Organic, and Wilko. The most viral dishes tell a story of cultural fusion and digital discovery — from Breakfast Baos in Edinburgh to Matcha Iced Lattes in London.

@7boneburgerco *giddy up partner* a brand new special is here 👀 we've teamed up with @Fat Foodie to bring you... the FAT COWBOY 🤠🐴 coming in *hot* from @Burger Fest , here's the particulars 👉 beef, american cheese, cowboy butter, shredded iceberg, cowboy butter mayo, red-eye gravy smoked brisket, red eye gravy dip 🤤👌 its only here for 4 WEEKS so saddle up + get yo'self to the bone 🏇💨 Peace, Love + Seth loves horses 🐴 x ♬ original sound - 7BoneBurgerCo

@londonfoodjourney 🚨 New sandwich spot in Soho! Meet Crunch the cult-favourite brioche sandwich shop that’s gone from Spitalfields Market to its first permanent home at 60 Dean Street. @crunch Founded by chefs with fine-dining pedigrees (think Gauthier Soho and Chiltern Firehouse), Crunch is all about elevating the humble sandwich. Their signature brioche-inspired bread is baked fresh daily—soft, golden, and just sweet enough to let the fillings shine. On the halal menu? 🥪 The Patty Melt: truffle-infused beef, Red Leicester, onion marmalade, and black truffle mayo. 🥪 Michael’s Chicken: southern-fried chicken, baby pickles, lettuce, and dill aioli. 🥪 The Mighty Steak Sandwich: flat iron steak, provolone, roasted red peppers, garlic confit, and chimichurri. While these three are halal, the full menu is clearly labelled to help you choose. With limited indoor seating, it’s perfect for a grab-and-go lunch or a quick bite between Soho adventures. 📍 60 Dean Street, Soho 💷 From £10.50 #CrunchSoho #LondonSandwiches #SohoEats #HalalLondon #BriocheSandwiches #LondonFoodies #GrabAndGoLondon #HalalEats #SohoLunch #LondonFoodScene #fyp #ff #halal ♬ original sound - LondonFoodJourney

'TikTok has become the new Michelin,' one food trend analyst noted. 'Instead of dining guides, consumers now trust creators — if a dish gets a million views, people will queue around the block for it.'

Indeed, matcha has taken over the UK food scene this year, with hashtags like #MatchaMadness drawing billions of views. According to Deliveroo, matcha lattes and desserts became two of the UK's top 30 most-ordered items, driving a global shortage of Japanese green tea powder.

Beyond the Bite: What Brits Are Really Ordering

The report also highlighted the rise of unexpected orders. Alongside the nation's love for bagels and sourdough, Brits are increasingly using Deliveroo for non-food essentials — including fans, cat litter, and even Ann Summers' Power Bullet sets — demonstrating how the platform has expanded beyond traditional dining.

'In today's fast-paced world, convenience is a top priority,' said Jeff Wemyss, Deliveroo's Vice President of Regional Growth. 'This year's list shows a deep connection between communities and their favourite local restaurants, alongside a growing appetite for on-demand shopping.'

Manchester, now dubbed the UK's sourdough capital, saw Jason's Sourdough Bread rank fourth nationally, while Wingstop's Garlic Parmesan Tenders and its Chicken Pesto Parm reflected the enduring comfort-food trend.

A Cultural Shift: When Viral Eats Outshine Fine Dining

The Deliveroo 100 paints a clear picture of how social media virality has dethroned traditional culinary prestige. With 35% of UK diners admitting to discovering new restaurants through TikTok, Michelin guides and elite dining lists are no longer the primary influence.

Younger consumers, in particular, prioritise shareable, aesthetic experiences — the 'perfect bite' that looks as good on screen as it tastes in real life. Viral dishes like Birria Tacos, Seamoss Gel, and Pistachio Tiramisu prove how global TikTok trends translate directly into delivery orders.

Health-conscious options are also thriving, with wellness-driven favourites such as Planet Organic's Myla's Moss Seamoss Gel and The Salad Project's GOAT bowl demonstrating a more balanced national appetite. As the report summarises, Britons are 'a balanced nation' — equally likely to crave a dirty burger as a papaya smoothie.

@mylasmoss Rich in Iron, Fibre & Calcium - Our seamoss gel has been lab tested to prove its benefits ✅ ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

What the Future of Dining Looks Like

The Deliveroo 100 shows the evolution of the British food identity — tech-driven, health-aware, and hyper-local. Consumers are less swayed by star ratings and more by story, community, and cultural relevance.

'Whether it's a £9 bagel or a Michelin tasting menu, it's about connection,' said Wemyss. 'This year's report shows that people are voting with their cravings — and they're choosing authenticity.'

As TikTok continues to turn small eateries into global phenomena overnight, food discovery has become democratic. Independent kitchens are thriving, proving that virality can offer visibility once reserved for the culinary elite.