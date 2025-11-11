A café in Texas has become the centre of a social media storm after a TikTok video showed a staff member confronting an influencer who was filming an 'outfit of the day' (OOTD) video outside the shop while holding a Dunkin coffee. The short clip quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and igniting heated discussions about business etiquette, influencer behaviour, and public filming boundaries.

The Call Out Caught on Camera

The viral video, which captured less than ten seconds of the interaction, showed the influencer being asked if she was filming a Dunkin ad outside Fiore Cafe.

Although the woman from behind the camera was heard saying, 'You can finish your Dunkin. It's okay,' many social media users interpreted the staff member's tone as unfriendly, while others defended the café's right to enforce its policies and protect its image.

In a separate video, user @zzzauria explained that she did not know that the cafe had rules about not bringing outside food into the store. As she went inside and found a table to stay at, she was again confronted by a staff member, which resulted in her leaving the store and doing a review of Fiore Cafe's food inside her car.

Fiore Café Responds to Viral Attention

In response to the viral clip, Fiore Café released a public statement addressing the backlash and clarifying its position. The family-run business said the situation had been taken out of context and that the interaction was a reminder of their long-standing 'no outside food or drink' policy.

'We're aware of a recent viral video that's brought a lot of unexpected attention to our café,' the statement read. 'Unfortunately, the response online has led to a wave of false reviews, hurtful comments, and even threats directed at our team.'

The café added that they were 'truly sorry' if their tone or words came across differently than intended, stating that they would 'never want anyone to feel unwelcome'. They also expressed sadness that such a brief clip had resulted in what they described as 'strong, hateful opinions' towards their business.

Small Business Defends Its Policy

Fiore Café emphasised that their staff were only doing their job when they reminded the influencer of the café's policy prohibiting outside food and drinks.

'Our staff simply reminded the customer of our no outside food or drink policy,' the statement noted. 'We are saddened that less than 10 seconds of video can cause such strong, hateful opinions, when we know who we are as a business.'

The café also urged the public to consider the human side of small businesses that often bear the brunt of viral outrage. 'We kindly ask that people remember there are real people behind small businesses,' the café wrote, adding that anyone curious about who they really are is welcome to visit or speak with them directly.

Fiore Café closed its statement by thanking those who had reached out with kindness and support, noting that such messages 'mean the world' to the team during this difficult period.

Online Reaction Divided Over Responsibility

Social media users have remained split over who was in the wrong. Some criticised the café for confronting the influencer publicly, arguing it could have been handled more discreetly. Others sided with the café, saying it was within its rights to enforce its own rules and branding standards.

In one reaction video, a woman claims to be the sister of the store's owner, with whom she had not spoken in years. She also mentioned that her sister has mental problems, which could be the reason why she called out the woman. User @jill.jillie then apologised to Zauria on behalf of her sister.

The incident has since fuelled wider discussions about influencer culture and its impact on small businesses. Many users highlighted how brief clips can misrepresent interactions, especially when filmed without full context.

The debate continues across TikTok, Reddit, and X, where users are sharing their own experiences navigating similar confrontations between creators and local establishments.