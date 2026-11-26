A TikToker has sparked a wave of nostalgia for the chaotic Black Friday shopping days, when crowds rushed through store doors and bargain hunters sometimes made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Creator @bo_knows_best, in a video posted 23 November, said he misses when the annual sales event was 'violent,' recalling long queues, dramatic news coverage and shoppers getting into trouble over discounted goods.

'I miss when they used to cover it on the news like a natural disaster,' he explained, before remembering waiting hours for a $200 television and people going to jail over a toaster oven.

The video appears to be playful, but the reactions highlight how Black Friday was once viewed as more than an online shopping promotion, becoming an eagerly anticipated in-store spectacle.

'The Original Purge'

The creator noted that he misses 'the nostalgia of it all and the magic of the violence on Black Friday,' adding, 'It really meant something to me.'

He also suggested the country could use a return to the old-fashioned event. 'I think we could really heal as a nation if we brought back old school Black Friday,' he said, recalling the moment stores opened and crowds surged inside. 'God, those were the days, weren't they? Take me back to those days.'

The post has drawn millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Its comments show that some viewers remember the frenzy as a shared cultural ritual.

One commenter called it 'the original purge,' adding, 'We used to be a proper country.' Another reflected that 'we've lost the art of anticipation,' arguing that easy access to so many things has made life feel dull.

A separate viewer described the discounts as once being 'actually worth going in line and punching someone in the face for.' The remark appears to be a joke about the intensity of the sales.

Memories of the Crowds

Black Friday shopping has evolved over the years, with retailers increasingly extending promotions across November and offering more deals online. This has reduced the emphasis on traditional early-morning queues and single-day in-store sales.

For many shoppers, however, the appeal went beyond securing discounted products.

Some commenters recalled the experience from inside the stores. One former Target worker said they were assigned to a register near the entrance on Black Friday 2011, where they watched shoppers rush in.

'I saw everyone coming in. It felt like I was in a zombie apocalypse!' they wrote. 'The way people rushed in! It was pure chaos! I miss it... It felt like they were running right at me!'

Another viewer compared the old shopping event to a day when people could get into trouble but the behaviour was, in a sense, socially accepted because of the deals.

'Black Friday used to be the Hunger Games and now it's just a 20% off coupon. I miss when people took doorbusters SERIOUSLY,' the TikToker stated in his caption.