Australia's only dedicated television shopping channel has closed after its owner, Direct Group, failed to secure a buyer or fresh investment, leaving suppliers seeking payment and customers waiting for outstanding orders.

TV Shopping Network (TVSN), which operated for 31 years, announced its closure on its website. Its final broadcast aired on 13 November 2026, according to ABC News. News.com.au reported on 26 November 2026 that Direct Group, whose businesses include TVSN and Reader's Digest publishing, had failed to complete a sale or secure new funding.

The Sydney-based channel has entered liquidation. Mark Robinson and Ken Whittingham of Fort Restructuring have been appointed liquidators. Separately, receivers have been appointed to six entities within Direct Group's wider group of 21.

A Search for a Buyer Ends in Closure

Direct Group began a closing-down sale in October while seeking either a buyer or new capital. In an email seen by ABC News, the company told suppliers that difficult trading conditions and limited access to funding had constrained its ability to purchase stock, attract customers and invest in its systems.

The effort did not produce a deal. Robinson said attracting buyers or investors had become increasingly difficult for longstanding Australian retail businesses and that winding up the remaining assets was now the only available course.

The failure to sell the operating business leaves a separate asset sale ahead. According to ABC News, receivers intend to begin a process aimed at recovering money for creditors. The total amounts owed to suppliers and the value of assets available to meet those debts have yet to be confirmed.

Suppliers Describe Unpaid Bills and Lost Contact

TVSN held brands' stock in a Sydney warehouse and promoted their products on air. Shoppers could order by telephone or online. Suppliers also travelled to Sydney to present their goods, paying for flights and accommodation, while the channel deducted presenter fees from purchase orders.

Ben Nothling, who owns footwear brand Holster, told ABC News that TVSN owed his business A$32,000 (£16,200). He said repeated emails and phone calls went unanswered before he learnt the company had entered receivership.

'It was radio silence,' Nothling said. He also told ABC News that Holster was owed A$130,000 (£66,000) by department store David Jones, which had entered voluntary administration. That left his business pursuing payments from two retailers within weeks.

Kelly Lavery, who owns strainer bucket business Strucket, told the broadcaster that TVSN owed her company A$21,000 (£10,650). She said her business had rushed an order for a spring cleaning programme and paid for interstate freight and travel to appear on the channel. The unpaid goods were therefore only part of its costs.

What Happens To Orders and Staff?

TVSN's closure notice says its warehouse team is working to process and dispatch outstanding orders. It promises refunds if it cannot fulfil them. Its customer care team will respond to enquiries about existing orders at [email protected] until 27 November 2026.

The liquidators told ABC News that employees had received their full entitlements and expected the remaining customer orders to be dispatched by the end of the week. Those assurances leave open the separate question of how much suppliers may recover through the liquidation.

Receivers Brett Lord and Richard Stone of RSM Australia have written to creditors about plans to sell assets. Their stated aim is to maximise recoveries. With that process still awaiting commencement, suppliers have no confirmed figure for what it will return to them.