NEXT says a cyber incident involving an online supplier exposed limited information relating to the retailer, but its investigation has found no evidence that customers' personal data was compromised.

The clothing and homeware group disclosed the incident on 23 November 2026 in a notice distributed through the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service (RNS). It said one of its third-party online suppliers had experienced a cyber incident resulting in unauthorised access to certain data relating to the retailer.

NEXT described the information as 'benign' and said its current assessment indicated that it could not be used to facilitate fraud against customers or the business. The company has not identified the supplier or specified exactly what information was accessed.

What NEXT Knows About the Supplier Incident

The investigation remains ongoing. NEXT said it was confident that its own systems had not been compromised and that the incident remained confined to the supplier's environment.

The company is working with the supplier, law enforcement and relevant regulatory authorities. Its notice did not specify when the intrusion occurred, how long the information was accessible or whether it would publish further findings.

NEXT acknowledged unauthorised access to information relating to the company while saying that current evidence indicated no customer personal data had been compromised. Its assessment of the potential fraud risk is based on the evidence available so far.

On 23 November, The Guardian reported that the accessed material was understood not to include customers' contact details, addresses, passwords or bank details.

How the ASOS Breach Differed

NEXT's disclosure follows a separate incident involving online fashion retailer ASOS in October. The BBC reported that customers received an unauthorised notification through the retailer's app after an attacker gained access to an employee account.

In its statement on 6 October, ASOS said an unauthorised message had been sent to customers through a third-party communications platform. It warned that basic personal information, including names and contact details, might have been accessed, but said it did not believe payment-card information or account passwords were affected.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) subsequently advised ASOS customers to assume they were affected, even if they had not received the notification. That guidance related to the ASOS incident; NEXT, by contrast, has reported no evidence of a comparable compromise involving customer personal data.

The Guardian also reported that customer information had been accessed in a cyber incident involving TFG London, the owner of Hobbs and Whistles. The newspaper included the incident among a wider series of attacks affecting retailers, without establishing any connection between them.

Warnings Extend Beyond Online Shopping

Cyber threats facing retailers have also extended to the systems used to keep food cold. On 20 November, the BBC reported that a UK cybersecurity operation had helped secure tens of thousands of fridges and freezers at supermarkets, warehouses, restaurants, petrol stations and stadiums after a potential vulnerability was identified.

According to the BBC, researchers, technology teams and the NCSC worked to warn dozens of organisations. Some refrigeration controllers were removed from the open internet, while staff at certain sites disconnected equipment and monitored temperatures manually.

The operation followed attacks on refrigeration control systems elsewhere in Europe that spoiled food and caused millions of pounds in losses, the BBC reported. The UK response was preventive and separate from the incident involving NEXT's supplier.

NEXT has yet to specify precisely what information was accessed through its supplier and says its investigation is continuing.