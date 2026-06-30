Amazon Prime Day has long been marketed as a members-only shopping event, but this year's results suggest it is evolving into one of the biggest shopping events outside the holiday season. Beneath the $26.4 billion in spending, however, analysts see a 'fatigued consumer' who is more cautious than confident. And that contrast may tell us more about the US economy than the record sales figures alone.

The event's performance has fuelled comparisons with Black Friday, traditionally the biggest shopping period in the US. While deep discounts encouraged shoppers to spend, experts say many consumers remained highly price-conscious, using Prime Day to buy planned purchases rather than splurging on impulse items.

Amazon Prime Day Is Emerging as a Summer Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day ran from 23 to 26 June this year, marking the retailer's longest Prime Day event to date. Initially launched as a 24-hour exclusive sale for Prime members in 2015, it has since evolved into an annual shopping event, with major retailers now launching competing sales during the same period.

The comparison with Black Friday has grown stronger as Prime Day continues to attract billions in consumer spending. According to Adobe Analytics, discounts remained broadly in line with last year's offers despite ongoing economic uncertainty. Adobe found Prime Day discounts closely matched last year's levels, with electronics and apparel averaging 24 per cent off and toys reaching 20 per cent, each marking a modest increase from 2025.

The consistency reinforced Prime Day's reputation as a major retail event rather than simply a promotional campaign, encouraging shoppers to make purchases they may otherwise have postponed.

Summer Spending Offers Clues About the US Economy

While shoppers opened their wallets during Prime Day, analysts say the spending patterns reveal a more cautious consumer than headline sales figures might suggest.

Adobe said strong discounts encouraged consumers to purchase higher-priced products, including electronics, appliances, toys and personal care items. However, the data also suggests retailers may need to continue offering significant discounts later this year to clear inventory during the holiday shopping season.

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Discounts were not the only factor driving sales. CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram noted that larger tax refunds likely provided consumers with additional disposable income, helping support purchases in discretionary categories. According to the US Internal Revenue Service, average tax refunds increased 11.1% to $3,462 (£2,700) in 2026, giving many households extra funds for purchases they had delayed.

Sonia Lapinsky, managing director of retail at consultancy AlixPartners, said many shoppers appeared to focus on practical purchases, including children's clothing, back-to-school supplies, home goods and personal care products.

'It's really pointing to that fatigued consumer. They're not necessarily spending more-- they're just trying to spread what they have over better deals and discounts,' Lapinsky said.

Other data suggested consumers were carefully managing spending. Research firm Numerator found the average Prime Day order totalled $47.66 (£37.17), down from $53.34 (£41.61) a year earlier, which some analysts believe signals weakening consumer confidence despite strong overall sales.

Rather than signalling a surge in consumer confidence, Prime Day suggests many Americans are becoming more selective about when and how they spend. For retailers and economists alike, the event has become an early indicator of consumer sentiment ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Shoppers Remain Divided Over Prime Day's Value

Despite the record attention surrounding Prime Day, many consumers questioned whether the event still delivers meaningful savings.

Online discussions across Reddit showed a growing sense of scepticism, with many users arguing that Prime Day has become a marketing exercise designed to create urgency rather than genuine value. 'Prime Day is almost completely worthless,' one wrote.

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Some said the best way to save money was simply not to buy products they did not need, while others claimed competing retailers often matched or beat Amazon's prices. Several shoppers said the strongest discounts were typically reserved for Amazon's own products, including Kindle, Echo and Fire devices.

Others reported spending nothing during the event, describing the decision to avoid unnecessary purchases as a financial win. 'You save even more when you don't buy dumb s*** you don't need,' another remarked.

The mixed reactions reflect a broader trend emerging across the retail sector. Rather than encouraging shoppers to spend more overall, Prime Day appears to be changing when Americans spend, reinforcing its growing role as a summer retail event that offers an early snapshot of the US economy ahead of the holiday season.