TikTok mothers holding their babies while crying and quoting Lindsay Clancy's journals have sparked a heated debate over where postpartum mental-health awareness ends and social media exploitation begins.

The videos, which emerged as Clancy's murder trial continues in Massachusetts, use excerpts from writings describing her anxiety, exhaustion, despair and desire for a 'mental break'.

While some women say the posts reflect their own experiences of motherhood, critics argue that using the words of a woman accused of killing her three children is inappropriate.

TikTok Moms Quote Lindsay Clancy

These TikTok videos typically show mothers rocking, holding or feeding their own babies while appearing emotional. Some use phrases like 'Same, Lindsay' or overlay excerpts from Clancy's journals on footage of themselves with their children.

They're using Lindsay Clancy's diary words read in court to make videos with their babies and they are fake crying. pic.twitter.com/wy4d0IZo7w — Luka (@LukaLev) August 18, 2026

The posts draw on writings presented during the trial, in which Clancy described severe anxiety, insomnia, intrusive thoughts and the pressure she felt while caring for her young family.

For supporters, the trend is about recognising feelings that mothers can find difficult to discuss openly. Exhaustion, intrusive thoughts and emotional distress can affect new parents, and advocates say Clancy's case has encouraged women to discuss gaps in postpartum care.

The videos have therefore become part of a much wider online conversation about maternal mental health and postpartum psychosis.

Why the TikTok Trend Sparked Backlash

The reaction has been sharply divided, with critics accusing creators of turning a devastating criminal case into engagement-driven content.

Some viewers questioned the decision to feature babies in videos linked directly to the deaths of Clancy's three children. Others accused the creators of 'clout-chasing' or performing grief for an audience, particularly when the videos appeared highly staged or deliberately emotional.

There have also been concerns that phrases such as 'Same, Lindsay' could blur the distinction between ordinary postpartum struggles and the severe psychiatric condition at the centre of Clancy's defence.

Meanwhile, critics find it understandable to identify with exhaustion or intrusive thoughts, but drawing a direct emotional parallel with Clancy risks diminishing the deaths of Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months.

What Do Lindsay Clancy's Journals Say?

Clancy's writings have become an important part of the trial because they give insight into her mental state before the January 2023 killings.

Read more Lindsay Clancy Case Takes Bizarre Turn as TikTok Witches Cast 'Justice Spells' Lindsay Clancy Case Takes Bizarre Turn as TikTok Witches Cast 'Justice Spells'

Her defence, led by celebrated lawyer Kevin Reddington, argues that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for her actions. However, prosecutors dispute that account and maintain that she acted intentionally.

The court has heard journal excerpts describing severe anxiety, sleep deprivation and a desperate desire for relief. In some passages, Clancy wrote about wanting a mental break and seeking help to become well.

Those writings have now moved beyond the courtroom, becoming material for a social-media debate that neither side can fully control.

The Wider Debate Over Postpartum Mental Health

According to experts, the TikTok trend reflects the unusual way Clancy's trial has developed a parallel online audience. Women supporters have previously gathered outside the courthouse in pink clothes and raised significant funds for Clancy's parents, while other social-media users have promoted theories about the case that have no established basis in court evidence.

For women sharing their own experiences, the videos may provide a way to discuss maternal mental health without shame. Yet the use of babies and a grieving family's tragedy has made the trend particularly contentious.

Whether the posts raise legitimate awareness or exploit a painful criminal case remains disputed. The trial itself will ultimately turn on evidence presented in court, rather than the emotional verdict forming on TikTok.