A Black Friday Tube strike threatens to disrupt London's Christmas shopping season as RMT train drivers prepare to walk out at midday on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Business representatives have warned that the disruption could deter shoppers, diners and visitors during a crucial festive trading period.

The walkout is the first of eight planned strikes announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Talks between the union and London Underground ended without agreement on Tuesday, 24 November, over proposals for a voluntary four-day working week.

Retail and Commuter Concerns in Central London

Paul Swaddle, the Conservative leader of Westminster City Council, criticised the timing of the walkout, according to The Standard. He said Black Friday should be among the busiest trading days for the West End.

'Instead, the RMT has chosen it to bring the Tube to a crawl,' he said.

Ros Morgan, chief executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, which represents more than 500 businesses, also expressed concern.

'London's commuters and businesses need certainty, not another round of disruption,' Morgan said.

She warned that transport disruption could discourage visitors from spending time and money in central London.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for London Luke Taylor, MP for Sutton and Cheam, acknowledged the importance of transport workers while urging both sides to reach a swift resolution.

Service Disruption, Alternatives and Strike Schedule

Transport for London (TfL) expects normal Underground services until around 10am on Thursday, when service levels will gradually decrease.

Planned strike action affecting London Underground 📢



Strikes by RMT Tube drivers will affect all Tube services on:



- Thursday 26 November

- Friday 27 November



Other TfL services such as buses, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground and Trams will be running as normal… pic.twitter.com/kI56hAfIhf — TfL (@TfL) November 23, 2026

Most lines should remain operational after midday, albeit with disruption. The Circle and Piccadilly lines are expected to remain closed throughout Thursday, with Waterloo & City line services suspended from midday.

On Black Friday, 27 November, trains are expected to start running at around 7am. The strike is scheduled to end at 11.59am, but TfL anticipates disruption until approximately 6pm.

The Elizabeth line, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, buses and trams should operate normally, although they may be busier than usual.

The remaining strikes are scheduled for 17–18 and 19–20 December 2026; 4–5 and 6–7 January 2027; and 17–18, 23–24 and 25–26 February 2027.

Each walkout is scheduled to run from midday until 11:59 a.m. the following day.

Why RMT Drivers Are Staging the Walkouts

The RMT argues that the proposed arrangements could weaken existing employment protections irrespective of drivers' preferred working patterns.

Its objections include increased driving time, longer shifts, less predictable working hours and changes to transfer and annual leave arrangements.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the union does not oppose a genuine four-day working week but fears job losses and deteriorating employment conditions.

London Underground says its revised offer allows drivers to retain a five-day schedule at their existing depot under the proposed new employment terms. The rival train drivers' union, ASLEF, has accepted the reforms.

Nick Dent, London Underground's director of customer operations, believes most union concerns have been addressed and urged the RMT to put the proposals to its members.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) confirmed that talks had been adjourned but remained available to assist both parties, Sky News reported.

The dispute also prompted strikes on 2 and 4 June 2026. Unless an agreement is reached, further disruption threatens London's festive trading period and the new year.