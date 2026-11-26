Poundland entered administration on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, putting up to 11,000 jobs at risk across the UK and Ireland.

Managing director Barry Williams informed staff that the discount retailer had been unable to secure a rescue deal and had lost access to its borrowing facilities. The insolvency follows an attempt to turn around the business under investment firm Gordon Brothers, which acquired Poundland from Pepco for a symbolic £1 in June 2025.

Although the retailer subsequently reported a return to profitability on an EBITDA basis, it struggled to attract a buyer willing to take on the business. Poundland operates around 600 stores across the UK and Ireland, where it trades under the Dealz brand, selling affordable groceries, toiletries, household goods and clothing. Its workforce of between 10,500 and 11,000 people now faces uncertainty as administrators seek a buyer.

Poundland Rescue Talks Fail Despite Return to Profit

In a note to employees, Williams explained that the company had 'no alternative but to take this decision' after negotiations with several prospective bidders fell through at the last minute.

Gordon Brothers had also withdrawn 'all borrowing facilities and access to our bank accounts' at the end of October, Williams stated.

Unaudited figures shared by Williams showed that Poundland moved from a £68.1 million EBITDA loss in the financial year to September 2025 to an EBITDA profit of £18.1 million in the year to September 2026. However, negotiations over the repayment of a £30 million shareholder loan, of which Gordon Brothers held a £22.5 million share, complicated efforts to secure a rescue deal.

Williams warned staff that 'it is impossible for the board of directors to see how Poundland can continue to operate as a going concern'.

Gordon Brothers said the business remained vulnerable to inflationary pressures and any downturn in sales or margins, despite a reduction in operating costs.

Poundland Faces Uncertain Future on the British High Street

Entrepreneurs Dave Dodd and Steven Smith founded Poundland in 1990, opening its first store in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire. The business grew into a nationwide chain by offering inexpensive alternatives across a range of everyday products, from groceries to household cleaning supplies.

Its administration follows a difficult period for British high street retailers, with constrained household budgets and the shift towards online shopping putting pressure on established chains. Claire's, River Island and Russell & Bromley are among the retailers that closed numerous stores across the UK in 2026.

Despite the reported improvement in its financial performance, Poundland's difficulties in finding a new owner persisted.

What Administration Means for Poundland Workers

Administration places control of the company in the hands of administrators, who can explore ways of restructuring the business rather than proceeding directly to liquidation. Corporate advisory firm AlixPartners is overseeing the process.

AlixPartners confirmed on 25 November that Poundland's stores and distribution centres remained open and that the retailer would continue trading while its options were assessed. However, the absence of immediate disruption does not guarantee that all branches will remain open or that employees will retain their jobs.

A sale could preserve parts of the retailer's operations, although the extent of any potential job losses remains unclear.

If efforts to secure a buyer prove unsuccessful, the process could lead to the closure of stores, the liquidation of assets and the separate sale of the Poundland brand.

AlixPartners has appealed to 'anybody interested in acquiring the business in part or as a whole' as it explores options for selling the retailer and its assets.