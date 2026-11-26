A classic US Thanksgiving dinner for 10 cost an average of $58.63 in the American Farm Bureau Federation's 2026 survey, up $3.45 from last year. Nearly 70% of that increase came from a single item. The 16-pound frozen turkey averaged $23.68, up $2.38 from the previous year.

That puts the meal at $5.86 a head. If your receipt tells a different story, start with the price on the turkey label. The survey average was $1.48 a pound. Finding the same size bird for just 25 cents less per pound would save $4, enough to wipe out the entire year-on-year increase.

What Does $58.63 Put on the Table?

After the turkey, the remaining $34.95 covered stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, carrots and celery, along with milk, pumpkin pie ingredients, whipping cream and other cooking essentials. A dozen rolls averaged $3.81, up 7 per cent, while a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries rose 8.8 per cent to $2.48. Frozen pie crusts, peas and whipping cream all cost less than last year.

Where you shopped made a difference even when the menu stayed the same. The classic dinner averaged $54.33 in the South and $61.57 in the Northeast, a gap of $7.24. What you served could make a bigger difference still. The Farm Bureau also priced an expanded menu that added boneless ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans. With all three extras, dinner for 10 came to $81.72, or $8.17 a head.

How Did Supermarkets Advertise Dinner for Under $40?

Aldi offered a close comparison. It based its US Thanksgiving menu on the Farm Bureau's shopping list, including a 16-pound turkey and the ingredients for pumpkin pie, and advertised the meal for under $39. The promotion ran through 25 November. Aldi said the final price depended on the store, the products available and shoppers' selections.

Walmart's advertised $35 dinner also served 10, but its calculation assumed a smaller turkey. The retailer based its estimate on a 13.5-pound Butterball bird priced at 97 cents a pound, along with estimated sweet potato weights. The advertised price did not apply in Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Wisconsin or Puerto Rico, and additional delivery or collection fees could apply.

The date on your receipt matters, too. Farm Bureau volunteers checked prices in shops and online across all 50 states and Puerto Rico during the first week of November. They looked for the best prices available without special coupons or deals that required another purchase. If you picked up a discounted turkey closer to Thanksgiving, or served ham alongside it, the difference between your bill and the $58.63 average may come down to those two lines on your receipt.