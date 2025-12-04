TikTok's endless stream of videos isn't just entertaining, it's becoming a vehicle for hidden messages. AI-generated accounts on the platform, which haul in billions of views every month, are flagged for anti-immigrant and sketchy content.

Over 350 AI-driven accounts have been discovered, with an accumulated 43,000 shared AI-generated posts, amassing a staggering 4.5 billion views over a month, and reports uncovering anti-immigrant and sexualised content.

According to a report by The Guardian, several of these accounts appear to be manipulating the platform's algorithm by flooding it with content to increase their chances of going viral.

Behind These Videos

These videos, though not all covertly malicious or offensive, use low-key techniques to sway the viewers' perceptions. This comes in the form of a meme, humour, or satire. Statistics show over 1.3 billion of this AI-generated content on TikTok. A video showing an anti-immigrant narrative is still garnering views as of writing, despite clearly violating the platform's policies on hate speech.

Despite depicting outright hate speech, these problematic videos go viral without detection, even racking up billions of views, with some accounts converting to affiliate marketing or making sales through their TikTok shops, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism points out.

The subtle nature of these videos makes them harder to spot, as they often bypass TikTok's automated detection systems. These videos not only spread unchecked but also reach a broader audience, usually becoming viral before moderators can detect them.

While the platform continues to update its moderation systems, the sheer volume of uploads and the sophistication of AI-generated content make detection and removal difficult. This ongoing issue highlights the need for more robust strategies to address harmful content and protect users from exposure to covert hate speech and discrimination.

TikTok's Response to Misinformation and Bias

Fortunately, a number of these accounts have since been taken down by TikTok. 'On TikTok, we remove harmful AIGC [artificial intelligence-generated content], block hundreds of millions of bot accounts from being created, invest in industry-leading AI-labelling technologies and empower people with tools and education to control how they experience this content on our platform,' says a TikTok spokesperson as reported by the Guardian.

Furthermore, the platform took steps to help users reduce the amount of AI content in their feeds early in November. According to the Guardian, an 'AI-made' watermark will now be indicated on any content made via TikTok's AI tools, and the content will go through the industry-wide C2PA system to detect AI-generated material- a move to stop users from bypassing the labelling process.

These steps are part of TikTok's broader strategy to curb the spread of harmful content, including racial slurs, by increasing transparency and making it easier for users to identify AI-generated media before it reaches their feeds.

In Conclusion

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, the rise of AI-generated videos with hidden anti-immigrant messages remains a growing concern. While the platform has made strides in addressing these issues, the reach and sophistication of AI-generated content mean that harmful hidden messages can still spread unchecked.

With billions of views at stake, TikTok faces mounting pressure to refine its content moderation systems and protect its users from the spread of concerning content.

Stay informed about how AI is shaping the content you see online. If you're concerned about harmful content, consider reporting suspicious videos on TikTok and continue to push for greater accountability from social media platforms.