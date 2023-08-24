* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

Tim Horlick, the CEO and company director of Ayanda Capital, has traversed a remarkable journey that led him to achieve remarkable success as an entrepreneur.

With a humble beginning in the picturesque town of Weymouth, Dorset, England, Tim's upbringing within an esteemed and affluent family instilled in him a strong sense of service and commitment to others. His academic accomplishments from prestigious institutions like the University of Oxford and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) laid a solid foundation for his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Born as the son of a Royal Navy admiral, Tim grew up in an environment that emphasised the importance of service to the country and those in need. This legacy passed down from his parents, Vice Admiral Sir Edwin Horlick and Lady Horlick, deeply influenced his character and values. He credits his family background for nurturing his innate leadership qualities and shaping his sense of responsibility toward society.

Tim's academic journey began with his education at esteemed institutions. After completing his early schooling at Wellington School in Somerset, he earned a scholarship to study philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at the prestigious University of Oxford. His time at Oxford broadened his horizons and provided him with a deep understanding of global affairs and economic principles.

Following his academic pursuits, Tim pursued professional training as a chartered accountant at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW). This step further honed his financial acumen, preparing him to embark on a path that would see him excel in the financial world.

Tim's entrepreneurial journey was shaped by transformative experiences that left an indelible impact on his life. One such source of inspiration came from his mother, who displayed unwavering resilience during her two-decade-long battle with cancer. Despite the adversities, she continued to serve her community in various voluntary roles, leaving a lasting impression on Tim's character.

Another profound source of inspiration for Tim was his daughter, whose battle with leukaemia showcased her indomitable spirit and unwavering courage. Although she tragically did not survive, her strength during her illness deeply influenced Tim's outlook on life and solidified his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

In addition to drawing inspiration from personal experiences, Tim looks up to renowned figures who have played crucial roles in shaping the world. Icons like Mrs. Thatcher, renowned for reviving Britain from economic collapse; Elon Musk, celebrated for his innovative spirit; and Jordan Peterson, admired for his formidable courage, have motivated Tim to maintain a high spirit even in the face of adversity.

As an entrepreneur, Tim has focused on bringing about sustainable change through his organisation, Ayanda Capital. The firm directs investments toward ESG-focused (environmental, social and corporate governance) initiatives, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as fintech, digital platforms, SaaS/IoT, healthcare, sustainable energy and natural resources.

His interests go beyond financial returns; he is committed to building a business landscape that empowers society and preserves the environment.

To achieve this goal, Tim has taken a proactive approach by merging traditional investment channels with modern technologies. He firmly believes that profit is only sustainable when earned responsibly, and with this philosophy, he is contributing to a more inclusive global economy.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Tim is actively involved as a London Ambassador for the Cambridge Children's Hospital, demonstrating his commitment to supporting holistic treatment centers for childhood illnesses. His involvement reflects his dedication to improving healthcare and making a meaningful difference in the lives of young patients and their families.

Looking ahead, Tim envisions more than just financial and tech pursuits. He plans to develop a leading global contemporary art business that will merge art with finance, showcasing his innovative vision and ability to anticipate market trends. As an investment banker, he remains dedicated to scaling Ayanda Capital, generating significant returns for investors while simultaneously making a positive impact on society.

Tim Horlick's journey exemplifies the spirit of resilience and determination in the face of life's challenges. His story serves as a motivation for generations to find grit and resilience to overcome adversities, shaping a brighter future for themselves and society.

As a visionary leader, Tim continues to inspire and pave the way for a more prosperous and socially responsible future through his unwavering commitment to both business excellence and philanthropy.