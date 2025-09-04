McDonald's is set to launch its highly anticipated TinyTAN BTS Happy Meal collaboration in the United States on 3 September 2025, followed by a second wave on 23 September. The promotion will feature collectible figurines modelled on BTS's TinyTAN characters, but online rumours suggest some outlets may have distributed the toys before the official release date.

The collaboration has sparked a wave of excitement, with fans eager to know the release date, pricing, and how to get their hands on what's shaping up to be one of the year's biggest fast food crossovers.

What Is TinyTAN?

TinyTAN are animated characters created by HYBE Entertainment as alter egos of BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group. Each character reflects the personality of a BTS member and has been featured in short films, merchandise and mobile games.

The characters have become popular with younger fans and serve as an accessible extension of the BTS brand. McDonald's previously teamed up with BTS in 2021 for the BTS Meal.

This latest campaign revisits that collaboration but places the TinyTAN characters front and centre in a fresh phase of brand synergy between BTS and McDonald's.

What's in the Happy Meal?

McDonald's has confirmed that the TinyTAN BTS Happy Meal will be released in two stages. The Throwback Edition launches on 3 September 2025, with the characters wearing outfits inspired by the original BTS Meal promotion from 2021. The Encore Edition follows on 23 September, this time featuring TinyTAN in McDonald's-themed attire.

Each Happy Meal includes one collectible TinyTAN figurine along with a photo card. Fans can also scan a code on the Happy Meal box to unlock exclusive digital content, including games and videos.

The campaign is rolling out in more than 60 markets worldwide, including the United States, making it one of McDonald's largest global partnerships this year.

According to reports, some McDonald's outlets may also allow customers to purchase the toy separately without a meal.

Rumours of a Secret Release

Despite the official release dates, speculation has surfaced online that some locations may have distributed the TinyTAN BTS McDonald's toys early. Fans on Reddit and Twitter have claimed that certain stores were already offering the figurines before the official 3 September launch.

McDonald's has yet to confirm any early release. It is possible that these reports stem from promotional displays appearing ahead of schedule or from regional variations in distribution.

The company has reiterated the official launch dates, but the speculation has only fuelled further interest among BTS's dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY.

How Much Do They Cost?

The TinyTAN Happy Meal is priced in line with standard McDonald's Happy Meals, averaging between $4 (£3) and $6 (£4.50) depending on the region. In some countries, customers may purchase the toys separately, although this is subject to local franchise policy.

Fans have pointed out that the value of the collaboration goes beyond the price of the meal, as it includes a collectible figurine, a photo card and digital experiences. This combination has made the toys highly coveted among collectors who are eager to complete all seven characters.

Fan Reaction and Collectible Craze

Reaction to the TinyTAN BTS McDonald's collaboration has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Fans have flooded social media with excitement, many pleding to visit McDonald's multiple times to collect the full set of toys. Others have drawn comparisons to the 2021 BTS Meal, noting the Throwback Edition's familiar outfits.

The blend of physical toys with digital extras has proven particularly appealing, reflecting a modern marketing approach that connects fast food promotions with interactive fan experiences. With McDonald's confirming its global rollout, the collaboration is already shaping up to be one of the brand's most buzzworthy moves of 2025.