Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have reportedly been dating for months while taking precautions to avoid being seen together, according to new accounts of a relationship neither has publicly confirmed.

The retired quarterback, 49, and South African model, 38, were first reported to be dating on 24 October. An unnamed source described them as having been together 'for a while,' without providing a start date or explaining how they met.

Further reporting the following day added claims that the pair had deliberately kept their time together out of public view. Their representatives had not provided confirmation in the coverage reviewed.

A Romance Reportedly Kept Within a Small Circle

According to the later account, Brady and Swanepoel both live in Miami, making it convenient to spend time together. A source claimed they had taken precautions to avoid being spotted, with Swanepoel telling relatively few people about the relationship.

The reports do not specify what those precautions involved. They also leave unanswered when the relationship began, how frequently the pair meet and whether they have discussed making it public.

The distinction between a reported romance and an announced relationship remains important. The accounts come from unnamed sources, rather than statements from Brady or Swanepoel. Neither has publicly explained the relationship's status in the reporting reviewed.

Brady's Private Life After His Divorce

Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 until their divorce in 2022. They share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. He also has an older son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Since the divorce, Brady has been linked romantically to other public figures, including Irina Shayk, while generally avoiding detailed public discussion of his dating life. Those earlier reports do not establish the timeline of his reported relationship with Swanepoel.

His professional profile has remained prominent after retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl winner began working as Fox's lead NFL analyst in September 2024.

Swanepoel also has children from a previous relationship. She shares two sons with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, her former fiancé, from whom she separated in 2018.

Swanepoel Develops Confidence Beyond Modelling

Although Swanepoel has not publicly addressed the Brady reports, she has previously discussed balancing family life, modelling and her swimwear business, Tropic of C.

In a May 2023 interview, she described the challenge of recognising her own needs alongside those of her children. She explained that caring for her physical and mental wellbeing, and finding fulfilment through work, also helped her as a parent.

'Life is a constant search for balance,' she said.

Swanepoel also spoke about wanting her children to understand the dedication behind her career. She recalled watching her father rise early to work on their family farm and said she hoped to pass on that sense of commitment.

Building a business had brought another dimension to her working life, requiring her to develop confidence beyond modelling and learn to manage creative ambitions alongside commercial decisions.

Those comments predate the current romance reports and do not explain any decision to keep a relationship private. For now, the reported months together and efforts to avoid attention remain source accounts awaiting a public response from Brady or Swanepoel.