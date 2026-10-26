Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism over a holiday advertisement for her lingerie brand SYRN that references Cindy Lou Who and Home Alone character Kevin McCallister.

The actress shared the teaser on Instagram on 21 October, bringing familiar Christmas-film imagery into a campaign promoting sleepwear and lingerie. Some viewers accused the advertisement of sexualising child characters, making the choice of references the focus of the dispute.

Other commenters defended Sweeney, arguing that the clothes worn in the child-character scenes should be distinguished from the revealing lingerie shown elsewhere in the advertisement. The criticism concerns an adult performer's portrayal of fictional characters, rather than children modelling the products.

Christmas Nostalgia Meets Lingerie Marketing

The campaign opens with a scene recalling Kevin McCallister's hotel stay in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Sweeney eats an ice-cream sundae before the advertisement moves through other holiday-inspired looks.

Another sequence references Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, using the character's distinctive hairstyle and checked clothing. Coverage describes both a more revealing plaid outfit and a long-sleeved pyjama set. Other parts of the campaign feature lace lingerie and darker, theatrical styling.

The contrast between those scenes has become central to the argument. Critics object to placing recognisable child characters within lingerie advertising at all, while supporters question descriptions suggesting every character-inspired outfit is underwear.

Critics Question the Character Choices

The objections extend beyond whether an individual garment is revealing. Some viewers have questioned why a brand selling lingerie chose characters associated with childhood Christmas films as part of its promotional imagery.

Others have challenged whether the campaign reflects Sweeney's stated ambition to create products that speak to women's experiences. Those are audience interpretations of the marketing, rather than established findings about her intentions or the brand's intended customers.

The reaction has not been uniformly negative. Coverage also records viewers praising the collection and defending the playful film references. Selected comments demonstrate disagreement, but they do not establish how most customers or viewers feel about the advertisement.

A Holiday Launch Across Four Styles

The campaign accompanies SYRN's holiday rollout, with the Comfy holiday collection scheduled to launch on 27 October and additional collections expected to follow. Published accounts describe references to White Christmas and darker fantasy-film aesthetics alongside the two childhood characters attracting criticism.

SYRN organises its range around four aesthetics: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress. Its official catalogue includes loungewear alongside bras, underwear, corsets and bodysuits, providing context for the mixture of covered-up and revealing clothing in its advertising.

When discussing the brand earlier this year, Sweeney described its purpose as 'confidence without pressure.' She presented the different styles as ways for customers to express changing moods, rather than conform to a single image. Those comments preceded the holiday campaign and were not a response to its critics.

The immediate dispute centres on whether familiar childhood characters belong in that marketing. The campaign's clothing and references are observable elements; the accusation that they sexualise those characters remains a contested interpretation voiced by critics.