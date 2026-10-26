A viral photograph allegedly showing Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian talking at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala has sparked reunion rumours, but its authenticity remains unverified. Reports linked the image to an X account identified as a parody account.

Both women attended the Los Angeles event on 17 October, but that does not establish they spoke. The photograph has revived interest in their feud, while some social media users have speculated that it generated publicity for both celebrities.

Viral Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Photo Raises Questions

The photograph circulated online with claims that Swift and Kardashian were talking. Business Upturn and BollywoodShaadis reported that the account associated with the image was a parody account, casting doubt on the claim.

Users also questioned whether the woman pictured was Kardashian. Some suggested she looked like Selena Gomez, while another claimed the image came from footage of Swift speaking with actor Sarah Paulson. Others called it fake or questioned whether a reliable source had verified it.

These reactions illustrate the uncertainty but do not establish the image's origin or the woman's identity.

Both Stars Attended the Academy Museum Gala

Swift performed at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October 2026, and Kardashian also attended.

TMZ reported that the women missed each other on the red carpet. That does not establish whether they interacted elsewhere during the gala. Their attendance is confirmed, but the conversation depicted in the viral image remains unverified.

Kardashian Previously Praised Swift's Music

In January 2026, Kardashian reportedly discussed Swift's music on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. Business Upturn reported that Kardashian said she still had some of Swift's older songs on her playlist and described the singer as talented.

The remarks attracted attention given their history, but did not confirm a reconciliation or show that the pair had resolved their differences privately.

Why Their Feud Still Draws Attention

The dispute became a public controversy in 2016 after Kanye West released Famous, which included a provocative lyric about Swift. Kardashian shared excerpts of a phone call between West and Swift about the song. A longer recording leaked in 2020, renewing debate about what Swift had been told.

Swift's 2024 song 'thanK you aIMee' prompted fan speculation that it referenced Kardashian, although Swift did not confirm that interpretation.

Some users have questioned whether the feud generated publicity for both celebrities. However, the suggestion that their conflict was manufactured for promotional purposes remains speculation. The comments provide no evidence that either woman staged the dispute.

Have Swift and Kardashian Reconciled?

There is no verified evidence that Swift and Kardashian have reconciled. The image's reported connection to a parody account, questions about the woman's identity and the lack of confirmation that the pair spoke caution against treating it as proof of a reunion.

Their shared attendance and Kardashian's comments about Swift's music provide context, but neither establishes that they met privately or repaired their relationship.

For now, the photograph has reignited interest in their feud, but its authenticity and the alleged interaction remain unconfirmed.