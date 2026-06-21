Gisele Bündchen raised eyebrows after her Father's Day tribute praised husband Joaquim Valente but made no mention of ex-husband Tom Brady, with whom she shares two children. The omission quickly became a talking point online, especially as Bündchen included a rare family photo featuring her children with Brady, Benjamin and Vivian, spending time with Valente.

The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel's post drew attention not just for who was included, but for who was left out and a contrast with Brady's own Mother's Day tribute weeks earlier sharpened the reaction further.

The Post That Left Brady Out of the Picture

Bündchen shared an Instagram tribute celebrating Valente, the father of her youngest child and now a central figure in her blended family. 'Happy Father's Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much,' she wrote. She also honoured her late father, Valdir Bündchen, and extended Father's Day wishes to 'all the dads out there.'She also honoured her late father, Valdir Bündchen, and extended Father's Day wishes to 'all the dads out there'.

What drew the strongest reaction was Brady's absence. Bündchen did not mention the former NFL quarterback anywhere in the post, despite him being the father of Benjamin and Vivian, and one of the shared images showed the two children alongside Valente, effectively spotlighting her present family structure while leaving Brady out of the narrative entirely.

Tom Brady's Mother's Day Tribute Added Context

The reaction was amplified by timing. Just weeks earlier, Brady publicly acknowledged Bündchen during Mother's Day celebrations, sharing Instagram Stories honouring the mothers in his life — including Bündchen alongside family photographs. His Stories included images of Bündchen with their children and carried a simple message: 'Happy Mother's Day.' For some fans, the contrast between Brady's public acknowledgement and Bündchen's silence made her omission harder to ignore.

Social Media Divided

Reaction split quickly into opposing camps. Some defended Bündchen's choice entirely. 'In her defence, it's not her place to praise her ex-husband! This is just weak,' wrote one X account. Another user added: 'Why would Gisele mention her EX in a Father's Day post with her new husband?'

Others viewed the omission more critically.

Read more Royal Father's Day Clash? Meghan's Harry Tribute Released Hours After William's 'Best Papa' Post Royal Father's Day Clash? Meghan's Harry Tribute Released Hours After William's 'Best Papa' Post

David Ben, an X user known for celebrity commentary, wrote: 'Tom Brady spent years building a life with Giselle, raising three children, providing for his family, and being a devoted husband and father. After everything they built together, she moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor, had a child with him, and now celebrates Father's Day with the man she replaced the father of her own children with. That's a brutal way to rewrite a family's story.'

Another user, Sara (@itssaramuat), suggested the post carried subtle shade, writing: 'There is nothing a man hates more than seeing his replacement do a better job at being a family man than he ever did.'

Many others argued fans were projecting meaning onto a post clearly intended to celebrate Bündchen's current partner.

Revisiting Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Marriage

The strong public reaction reflects how closely fans followed Bündchen and Brady's relationship. The former couple married in 2009 and spent 13 years together as one of the most recognisable power couples in sport and entertainment. They share two children; Bündchen also helped raise Brady's eldest son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Cracks became more visible during Brady's later NFL career, particularly after he reversed his retirement decision in 2022 and returned to professional football. Bündchen had openly expressed concerns about Brady continuing to play, saying she wanted him to be more present with the family. They finalised their divorce in October 2022 and both publicly committed to co-parenting and maintaining stability for their children.