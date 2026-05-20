The world of professional sports and elite fashion collided spectacularly when NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady traded the gridiron for the runway. His surprise modelling debut has set the internet ablaze and ignited widespread speculation.

Stepping out over the weekend for the highly anticipated Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show, the legendary NFL quarterback stunned audiences by walking the runway in a dramatic, head-to-toe leather ensemble.

While the 48-year-old's intense stroll drew immediate comparisons to high-fashion icons and even the 'Terminator', it was his remarkably taut, chiselled facial features that truly ignited discussion. On X, a post has gone viral after it claimed that Brady has secretly gone under the knife to achieve the look, along with an alleged photo showing a facelift scar. Here's the truth behind the post.

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Brady's Gucci Runway Debut

The event unfolded in New York City, where Italian luxury label Gucci transformed the neon-lit heart of Times Square into a massive outdoor runway. The ambitious presentation marked creative director Demna's first Cruise outing for the house, drawing a star-studded audience.

Strutting alongside industry veterans like Cindy Crawford and Paris Hilton, Brady took the catwalk in a heavy black leather motorcycle jacket with a sharply popped collar, paired with fitted leather trousers and matching dress shoes, as reported by People. His confident, hyper-focused stride suggested he was entirely comfortable stepping outside the football huddle.

Netizens' Sentiments About Brady's Runway

Following Brady's runway debut, social media was instantly flooded with viral commentary as viewers reacted to the quarterback's intense modelling expressions. Netizens quickly drew humorous comparisons to Arnold Schwarzenegger's classic 'Terminator' look and Ben Stiller's fictional model Derek Zoolander, noting Brady's deliberate smirk and rigid, intimidating posture. Some joked that he walked like RoboCop, as reported by Page Six.

The debut marked a fascinating milestone in his post-retirement life, with media commentators highlighting his transition from an American sporting hero to a global luxury brand ambassador.

As reported by the Times of India, the venture also inevitably reminded fans of his long history with the fashion industry, mirroring the legendary modelling career of his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who dominated global catwalks for over two decades.

Brady's Alleged Facelift Scar

Along with the widespread online buzz surrounding his catwalk appearance, intense rumours have emerged regarding the former quarterback's facial features. On X, a post published by Football Crave on 20 May, which accumulated more than five million views, implied that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had undergone a facelift.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Photos are circulating of an unusual tab seen on Tom Brady’s face from the Gucci fashion show in New York. pic.twitter.com/DW8yxckm6F — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) May 19, 2026

The post included an alleged photo purporting to show a visible surgery scar between his ear and jawline, with the account writing: 'Photos are circulating of an unusual tab seen on Tom Brady's face from the Gucci fashion show in New York.'

Side-by-side comparison images of Brady's early football years against his current look have also surfaced online. The dramatic aesthetic shift caught the attention of The Megyn Kelly Show, where media commentator Megyn Kelly openly questioned Brady's new appearance.

'Maybe he just lost a lot of weight, but I don't think so,' Kelly speculated during a broadcast segment. 'Everything is sharper and more angled, and there is a question about whether that's just weight loss and the difference in workout routine or whether there is professional surgery involved there to try to make him look just a little more feminine — looksmaxxing.'

Kelly further added, 'I don't know, but I don't think Tom Brady is a stranger to the plastic surgeon's office. That's just my own armchair belief. I don't think that evolution we are watching there happens naturally.'

Scar Rumour Debunked

Though definitive public verification regarding whether Brady has ever undergone plastic surgery to achieve his sharp features remains elusive, the alleged 'facelift scar' claim has been debunked.

A closer inspection of the Football Crave account reveals that its official biography explicitly indicates it is a parody profile. This fact was quickly echoed by X's automated Community Notes feature, which attached a public warning reading: 'This is a parody account. Official photos from the Gucci Cruise 2027 show no tab on Tom Brady's face.'

Further scrutiny came when an online user prompted X's AI tool, Grok, to evaluate the validity of the trending claim. The tool noted that 'the close-up with the square beige "tab" near his ear appears digitally altered or manipulated—there's no mention of any facial patch,' confirming that the sensationalised digital proof was fabricated.