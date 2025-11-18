The concept of an author's mortality is usually a taboo subject, strictly off-limits in polite conversation. However, for the devoted and increasingly desperate fandom of A Song of Ice and Fire, it has become a grim, recurring topic of speculation. It has been over a decade since readers last visited Westeros in print, and the silence surrounding the next instalment has been deafening.

Recently, however, the creator of this vast universe decided to break that tension with a bit of dark humour. George R.R. Martin isn't amused with fans speculating that he would die before finishing The Winds of Winter, but he is certainly willing to joke about it.

During his appearance at the NYCC last October, the author addressed this in a humorous and subtle way. Speaking at a panel for the upcoming prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on October 12, 2025, the moment of levity arrived when fellow author and panel moderator Joe Hill dropped the question that everyone wanted to ask—an update on his upcoming book. 'Can the Giants keep winning?' Hill asked, and Martin responded with a statement that perfectly encapsulated his stance on his longevity and his sports fandom:

'People are speculating, am I going to die soon before (I finish the books)? I'm not going to die until I see the Jets and the Giants in the Subway Super Bowl. I think that means I live forever!'

For those unfamiliar with American football, a 'Subway Super Bowl' would require both New York teams to reach the championship game in the same year—a statistical improbability given their recent track records, making Martin's 'immortality' a safe bet.

George R.R. Martin Dismisses Grim Speculations Amid The Winds of Winter Delay

Martin's potential death and the possibility that The Winds of Winter will end up unfinished have been worrying fans for years now. The anxiety is understandable, if somewhat morbid; he started the project around 2011 and is still struggling to complete it even after the Game of Thrones show wrapped up its final season. For a fanbase that has dissected every prophecy and plot point, the real-world timeline has become the most frustrating puzzle of all.

The 77-year-old author has addressed this unsavoury comment in the past, often expressing frustration at the narrative that he is running out of time. Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2022, he told fans to stop discussing his death.

'I don't like to speculate about that. I don't feel close to dying,' he remarked. In 2024, he also acknowledged that many are already writing obituaries for him, but he countered it with, 'I'm alive right now! I seem pretty vital!' via The Hollywood Reporter.

While it's not proper to speculate on someone's death, Martin has also admitted in the past that his age was also a factor in why his writing progress has drastically slowed down. The sheer complexity of the narrative, combined with the natural slowing of pace that comes with age, has created a bottleneck. The novel, which has been 14 years in the making, is still nowhere near finished, with Martin probably stuck in the same number of pages he said he had already written three years ago.

The Pressure of Deadlines on The Winds of Winter and George R.R. Martin

In the same panel interview, Martin acknowledged that the delay of his book had already caused a major controversy within the fandom, admitting he had always had trouble meeting deadlines. This struggle isn't new, but the stakes have never been higher. The author said he's not happy breaching contracts or missing a deadline, especially after he confessed that he had already missed two submission dates for The Winds of Winter.

He also took a moment to defend his involvement in other projects, explaining that announcements of new shows often trigger backlash from fans who believe he is neglecting the books. Martin clarified that many of these 'new' projects are actually based on stories he wrote decades ago, stating, 'I did it in 1993, guys. It was lying in my drawer, and they wanted it, so I sold it to them!'

For a writer who prefers to let the story grow organically—a style he famously describes as 'gardening'—the rigid structure of a deadline can be creatively stifling. Along with old age, several distractions, and other commitments, the pressure that comes with deadlines doesn't do him any good. Instead of motivating him, the mounting expectations seem to induce a form of paralysis, making the writing process even more arduous.

It's unknown if Martin has a new deadline for the book since he rarely shares updates anymore. The silence suggests he is trying to avoid the cycle of disappointment that occurs when a date slips by unmet. Given that he's writing at his own pace, there's no reason to keep delaying the release of the long-overdue book once it is done, but until then, the watch continues.

A Song of Ice and Fire Release Timeline

Book Title Release Date A Game of Thrones 1996 A Clash of Kings 1998 A Storm of Swords 2000 A Feast for Crows 2005 A Dance with Dragons 2011 The Winds of Winter TBA A Dream of Spring TBA

As the long night of the wait continues, Martin's 'Subway Super Bowl' quip serves as a reminder that the author is still very much in the game, even if the finish line remains obscured by snow. Whether this humour comforts you or adds to the frustration, the watch for Westeros goes on.