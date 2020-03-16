Tom Hanks updates his fans on his and wife Rita Wilson's health while in self-quarantine due to COVID-19 and gets roasted instead for how he prepared his Vegemite toast.

The actor took to Instagram to thank the health care helpers who have been providing him and his wife with their needed care while on self-quarantine in Australia. In his post, he added a photo of a stuffed koala watching over his Vegemite-covered toast.

The responses were varied. Some of his fans shared their relief that he is doing well despite the scare of the deadly disease. But among the notable reactions were for his Vegemite toast. Netizens pointed out that he had too much of the spread on his toast, which is wrong.

"Ok that's far too much vegemite on the toast," one fan commented and another wrote, "Whoa. A vegemite amateur. That ratio is all wrong and us Aussies will be affronted by this image. Butter 4: vegemite 1. Give it another go, you'll love it!"

Hanks shared the same post on Twitter, where netizens also poked fun at how he used that much Vegemite spread on his toast.

Great to see our mate @tomhanks is being taken care of in isolation but we have to say bit of a thick spread there mate *cue the sound of thousands of Australians telling him heâ€™s put waaaaaaay too much vegemite on that toast*ðŸ˜‚ In all seriousness, get better soon Tom! #COVIDãƒ¼19 https://t.co/IqXfeyuWMT — Australia in the US ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@AusintheUS) March 16, 2020

I noticed he stopped at one bite March 15, 2020

One fan commented that Hanks is trying to cure COVID-19 with a large helping of Vegemite. Another joked that he might suffer an untimely death from the spread.

Small pleasures: reading every person in Australia tell Tom Hanks he used too much vegemite pic.twitter.com/HMTw2jjfgQ — winter jerk (@rajandelman) March 15, 2020

Vegemite is an acquired taste so not everyone actually finds its salty taste appealing. A small spread on buttered toast is enough because too much can hurt the throat. Maybe this is why Hanks only had one bite off his Vegemite toast.

Vegemite is an iconic Australian sandwich spread made from yeast extract left over from the brewing process mixed with spices and vegetable additives. Despite its taste, it is rich in essential B vitamins including B1, B2, B3, and folate.

Hanks confirmed on Instagram that he and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to go into self-quarantine for safety measures. According to CNN, they contracted the disease while in Australia where the actor was doing pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley.