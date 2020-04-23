Tom Hanks sent a typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name Corona.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries wrote to the Hollywood actor after he heard that he fell ill with COVID-19 in Australia. The boy asked him if he and his wife Rita Wilson were okay.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?" The Straits Times quoted De Vries as saying, according to a report from Channel 7 News.

The boy then shared that he gets bullied because of his name. He admitted that he loves his name but feels "sad and angry" because people at school called him the coronavirus. The "Forrest Gump" star reportedly replied to De Vries and thanked him for his letter, which he said made him and Wilson "feel so wonderful!"

Hanks typed his letter on a Corona typewriter he brought with him to the Gold Coast. He shared a photo of the said instrument on his Instagram while under isolation from COVID-19.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," the award-winning actor continued.

Hanks made De Vries feel special with his parting words and special gift, a typewriter bearing the boy's name Corona.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back," he added. At the end of the letter, the actor then hand wrote a famous line from his Woody character in "Toy Story": "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

Hank's Instagram photo of his Corona typewriter has since received comments from fans thanking him for his gift to the young De Vries. One fan wrote "Thank you for acknowledging dear little Corona. His happy little face was just priceless" and another commented, "What a great man you are to enlighten a little boy."