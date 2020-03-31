Tom Hanks tells his fans that he and his wife Rita Wilson are back home in the U.S. following their battle with COVID-19 in Australia.

The "Forrest Gump" star took to social media to update followers about their health after they tested positive for COVID-19, and stayed in quarantine in the Land Down Under. He shared that they are back in America and are staying put at home just like everyone else. He also thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

"Hey, Folks...We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks tweeted, adding, "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the U.S.A. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

Wilson also shared a few words to celebrate the "beauty of life" and reminded others to treasure their health and take care of their bodies. She thanked God for her recovery amid her battle with COVID-19.

So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much. March 29, 2020

Wilson also called herself a "COVID-19 survivor" in a lengthy Instagram post, where she counted her blessings and the gift of life. She also thanked friends and family for their prayers and their optimism which she and Hanks "felt deeply."

In her post, Wilson commemorated the blessings she received on March 29, including being cancer-free for five years, getting her own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, releasing her fourth album, and beating COVID-19, to name a few. She said the date "represents a time of great happiness."

"I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now," Wilson wrote.

Hanks and Wilson's posts come after they shared with fans that they are feeling much better two weeks after they first had the symptoms. The actor shared that they have strictly abided with quarantine rules and reminded everyone to follow sheltering guidelines so as not to further spread COVID-19.