As the 2025 NFL season hits its midway point, the league's newest stars are beginning to reveal whether the hype surrounding their draft status was justified. From top-overall quarterbacks to dual-threat playmakers and cornerstone linemen, here's how each of the top 10 selections from April's draft has fared through Week 9, and how their performance stacks up so far this season.

1.Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans, (QB)

The Titans placed their franchise hopes squarely on Cam Ward, and he's shown flashes of why he went first overall. Through nine weeks, Ward has hovered around the 1,600-yard mark with a near 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, giving Tennessee fans both excitement and reason for patience. His Week 9 outing continued the season-long pattern confident pocket presence mixed with rookie inconsistency but his growth trajectory remains promising as he adjusts to NFL speed.

2. Travis Hunter - Jacksonville Jaguars, (WR/CB)

Few rookies have carried more intrigue than Travis Hunter, the two-way dynamo out of Colorado. Jacksonville has used him primarily as a wide receiver, and through Week 9 he has tallied close to 300 yards on just under 30 receptions. While he hasn't produced a single breakout game yet, his consistent snap count and versatility keep him a weekly talking point in Duval. Expect the Jaguars to expand his role down the stretch.

3. Abdul Carter - New York Giants (EDGE)

The Giants took Carter to revive their pass rush, and although his raw numbers remain modest through nine weeks, his presence has already added speed and energy to the front seven. Carter continues to rotate in on passing downs, showing flashes of disruption without yet turning those pressures into big sack totals. Week 9 mirrored his overall season, flashes of brilliance waiting to become consistent.

4. Will Campbell - New England Patriots (OT)

New England's offensive line has quietly improved this fall, and Will Campbell's steady performance on the left side is a major reason why. Offensive linemen rarely show up in box scores, but Campbell's Week 9 tape reinforced what scouts loved about him: strong hands, sound footwork, and an anchor in pass protection. For a Patriots team seeking stability, the rookie has delivered exactly that through nine weeks.

5. Mason Graham - Cleveland Brown (DT)

Cleveland's defense thrives on interior pressure, and Mason Graham has fit right in. Through the first half of the season, he's notched several tackles for loss and a share of a sack, bringing energy and reliability to the middle of the Browns' defensive line. Week 9 was another solid if unspectacular outing, evidence that Graham's impact is measured in control of the trenches, not just stat sheets.

6. Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders (RB)

Jeanty has been the Raiders' most consistent offensive weapon. Logging over 100 carries and nearly 450 rushing yards through Week 9, the Boise State product has become a dependable spark for a team in need of offensive balance. His Week 9 performance matched the trend, efficient on early downs, reliable in the red zone, and continuing to build a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

7. Armand Membou - New York Jets (OT)

Membou has experienced the full rookie lineman learning curve in New York. He's logged heavy snaps since Week 1, occasionally flashing dominance before struggling against elite pass rushers. Week 9 brought more of the same, solid stretches offset by costly penalties. The Jets remain confident, though, that his physical upside will pay off as the season progresses.

8. Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers (WR)

McMillan's blend of size and body control has made him an early favorite target for Carolina's young quarterback. By Week 9, he'd hauled in over 500 yards worth of passes and a pair of touchdowns, showing steady chemistry and reliable hands. Though he hasn't exploded for a headline-grabbing game yet, his week-to-week consistency suggests long-term WR1 potential for the rebuilding Panthers.

9. Kelvin Banks Jr. - New Orleans Saints (OT)

Banks has quietly handled himself well in the unforgiving role of rookie left tackle. New Orleans coaches have praised his poise and quick recovery when beaten, and his Week 9 film continued to show maturity beyond his years. While there's the occasional growing pain, his protection metrics through the first nine weeks confirm why the Saints viewed him as a long-term franchise cornerstone.

10. Coleston Loveland - Chicago Bears (TE)

Loveland's usage has been modest through nine weeks, with around a dozen receptions and just over 100 yards on the year, but his athletic profile still intrigues Bears fans. In Week 9, he saw a few key targets, continuing his steady integration into the passing game. His rookie campaign may not yet have the fireworks of his draft peers, but his potential as a red-zone mismatch remains undeniable.

As the 2025 season moves beyond Week 9, it's clear that the league's newest talent pool is packed with promise. While immediate superstardom hasn't arrived for every top pick, each has begun carving out a role and laying the foundation for long-term success. The blend of steady growth, resilience, and glimpses of brilliance from this rookie class suggests that the future of the NFL is in capable hands and the second half of the season could be where several of these young players truly break out.